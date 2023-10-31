The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power series fixed a problem involving Sauron in Peter Jackson’s films.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power fixed Sauron’s story in the movies. The Prime Video series made a pivotal plot twist by revealing that one of its central characters was, in fact, the Dark Lord. This addition has resolved a long-standing issue regarding the portrayal of the villain in films based on the work of JRR Tolkien. The fantasy series takes certain liberties with Tolkien’s canon and gives the character a form called Halbrand. A form never before described in the original books. Although The Silmarillion explained that the villain of Middle-earth had the ability to adopt different forms and that he used this to seduce and influence various people, the British author’s trilogy lacked this information.

In the finale of the first season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Galadriel discovers Halbrand’s true identity. A twist that surprised even experts in the work of JRR Tolkien. Although the books and films did not provide many details about Sauron’s character, The Silmarillion described how the Dark Lord often took on the beautiful appearance of Annatar to cajole Elves and Men. Halbrand seems to be the version of this character. And, although she is different, she fulfills the same function of providing greater complexity to the villain of Middle Earth.

The insufficient threat of the Dark Lord in the movies

For many who have never read The Silmarillion, Halbrand in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is his first insight into the origin of Sauron. Both Peter Jackson’s books and films took the perspective of the heroes. The villain of Middle-earth seemed more like an invisible force than a physical threat. In the film trilogy, the Dark Lord was depicted as a sort of armored monster before losing the One Ring from him. He was simply a flaming eye upon his tower in Mordor. This made this Dark Lord of Middle-earth seem somewhat insufficient as a villain. Aside from the pure evil of him, very little was known about the character… If we could even call him that.

In the literary trilogy, Sauron was mentioned a little more and was considered a real person with plans and goals, as well as a physical form.. However, since Frodo and company never came face to face with him, the villain was more of an idea than a corporeal threat. This changed with the publication of The Silmarillion. Readers were able to learn more about the Dark Lord’s history and see him as a real character, in the style of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Despite this, The Silmarillion is more like a history book than a novel. So fans of Middle-earth never had the opportunity to meet the characters introduced in this narrative.

The opportunity of the Amazon series that the movies did not have

The advantage of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power lies in the opportunity to see these characters with their own story. So, while Halbrand isn’t exactly what Tolkien fans were hoping for, it’s still the first glimpse of Sauron on screen up close and personal. Through Halbrand, we get to know the villain’s personality in a whole new way. His strengths, weaknesses, temptations, his motivations. Even his sense of humor. Everything is laid out for the public to see. This is especially enhanced by the fact that Halbrand’s true identity was kept a secret for most of the first season. Like Galadriel, viewers began to understand it before definitively discovering the truth.

Tolkien’s canon describes how Sauron, like Gandalf, Saruman, and Radagast, was a Maia. An angel-like being charged with assisting in the creation and maintenance of the world. These beings are changeable, capable of taking on any form they please. When he became a villain, he used his abilities to his advantage and took on beautiful forms that the Elves and Men of Middle-earth would trust. The most discussed version of the character, Annatar, was the one who tricked the Elves of Eregion into creating the famous rings. Although Halbrand differs in this way, his behavior and plan in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power align with the canonical history of Annatar.

