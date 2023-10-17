The Mouth of Sauron is one of Tolkien’s most monstrous enemies. And The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will connect with him.

Many wonder how The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will connect with the Mouth of Sauron. This character has an important connection to the events of the Amazon Prime Video fantasy series. Which means he could appear in season two. Although this dark herald of Sauron was only shown briefly in the extended version of Peter Jackson’s The Return of the King, and in an equally brief scene in JRR Tolkien’s books, his story dates back to the Second Age of Earth. Half. This suggests that as the series continues to explore the rise of Sauron in this era, his loyal follower will likely play a relevant role. And we really want to find out!

The Mouth of Sauron was only seen just before the Battle of the Black Gate in The Return of the King. At that moment, with Aragorn’s army ready to fight, Sauron’s herald was sent to offer the king and Gandalf the terms provided by Sauron himself. During this conversation, he presented Frodo’s Mithril shirt and falsely claimed to have the hobbit in custody. He insulted Aragorn by calling him too unintelligent to understand Sauron’s message, and ridiculed Gandalf for his trust in the smallest creatures of Middle-earth. This was pretty much all the Mouth did in the story, but he could have a more prominent role in season 2 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. And that’s something that drives fans completely crazy.

Who really is the Mouth of Sauron?

Weta

Although little is known about the past the Mouth of Sauron, it is known that he was once a Black Númenórean. This group of men were those who followed and served Sauron during his time in Númenor in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. In the years before the island’s destruction at the hands of the Valar, the Black Númenóreans established strongholds around the eastern shores of Middle-earth and declared themselves enemies of Elendil and his followers.

When the time finally came for the forces of Elendil and those of the Elves to unite in the Last Alliance of Elves and Men, The Black Númenóreans sided with Sauron and fought at his side until Isildur cut the One Ring from the Dark Lord’s hand.. Clearly defeated, these men retreated to the kingdom of Umbar, south of Gondor. Although few called themselves Black Númenóreans in the events of the Third Age, they had inherited their ancestors’ hatred of Gondor and were easy allies for Sauron during his slow rise. Still, it’s unclear exactly where the Mouth of Sauron fits into this. A question that The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power could answer.

What can we expect about this formidable villain in season two?

Amazon Prime Video

Although The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has yet to mention the Black Númenóreans, a good portion of the first season was dedicated to introducing them. A defining detail about the men who were with Sauron is that they both despised and envied the Elves.. JRR Tolkien often called mortality the “Gift of Men.” After all, only mortals could die and spend eternity with the One God, Eru Ilúvatar. However, the Black Númenóreans rejected this and used sorcery and other means to attempt to become immortal and possess the power of the Eldar.

Since this was all established in the first season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, the second season will likely delve into it. Pharazôn, known in the Tolkien canon as the last ruler of Númenor before its fall, has stayed on the island. Therefore, the next episodes will focus on her influence and the people’s perspective on the Elves. The discord will only grow. And the Black Númenóreans will begin to establish themselves. This may include the Mouth of Sauron.