What mystery about Sauron has been hidden for 70 years? That’s what The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has on its hands.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power may solve 70 years of mystery about the One Ring. The high fantasy literary saga left many unanswered questions about the connection between Sauron and his One Ring. But the second season of the Amazon Prime Video series could change this. The first season revealed the identity of the Dark Lord and the creation of the Three Elven Rings.

This is what implies that the remaining jewels will arrive soon. With the eruption of Mount Doom, it is only a matter of time before Sauron begins to forge the One Ring of his own to rule them all. This moment was never described from a firsthand perspectiveso The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power can better show how this process affected the Dark Lord of Middle-earth.

The relationship between the Alliance of Power and its true wielder

New Line Cinema

Peter Jackson’s trilogy explained how Sauron used the fire of Mount Doom in Mordor to forge his One Alliance. The public saw time and time again how the gun affected those who owned it. The Ring was described as sentient. It is made up of some of Sauron’s own mind and evil. At the same time, he seemed to be something of a loyal pet for Sauron, always working to return the Dark Lord by any means necessary. However, readers and viewers never knew exactly how this connection worked or how it affected Sauron. Since The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has delved deeper into mythological alliances themselves, season two will likely provide more answers. Of course, many of us want to discover them.

Until now, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has taken a more detailed approach to jewelry. The purpose of the Three Elven Alliances was changed to not only contain Sauron’s evil (although Galadriel is the only one who knows this at the end of the first season) but to save the elven race. Importance was given to the use of mithril and even the need for circular wedding rings instead of other objects or items. Therefore, it is assumed that the Prime Video series will pay equal, if not more, attention to the remaining rings and the One Ring. Additionally, audiences learn about Sauron in a way they’ve never seen before, so the show will likely delve deeper into his reasoning, motivations, and evil methods.

What is the great mystery associated with the One?

New Line Cinema

But what could they explain that is new in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power? In the saga, the One has a subtle influence over others, slowly turning them to his will along with their wielders. It had a similar effect on anyone who possessed it during their time in Middle Earth. Isildur was betrayed, Gollum was tortured for centuries, and even Bilbo and Frodo fought against his corruption. Basically, the item is an extension of Sauron’s influence.

However, it is never clear how this connection worked. How was the Dark Lord’s will encapsulated within the One? Did the weapon corrupt others simply to return to Sauron? Or would his true master also feel the effects of his negative influences? That is what the series will answer in the season 2 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Let’s hope it lives up to expectations, because there is a lot of excitement about the second batch of episodes on Amazon Prime Video.