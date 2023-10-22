Amazon Prime Video

A plagiarism in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power? Although it is based on Tolkien’s work, it seems like Amazon could have copied it.

Amazon has been accused of plagiarizing The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Writer Demetrious Polychron has filed a lawsuit against the streaming platform and the Tolkien Estate. He alleges that ideas from his Middle-earth-inspired fanfic were used in the fantasy television series. This television series adapts the stories of the Second Age of Middle-earth, the work of JRR Tolkien. And it focuses more specifically on Sauron’s rise to power.

Demetrious Polychron claims that he gave a manuscript of his book, The King’s Company: The War of the Rings, to Simon Tolkien in 2019 in the hope of collaborating with the Tolkien Estate and eventually publishing it. The author now demands 250 million dollars in compensation in his lawsuit against Amazon and the Tolkien Estate for having been inspired by his fanfic story to develop the first season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. A first season that raised passions, but also controversy.

Demetrious Polychron’s Lawsuit Doesn’t Make Much Sense

Although Demetrious Polychron registered his book with the US Copyright Office in 2017 and published it through Amazon in September 2022, the author maintains that his work is simply inspired by JRR Tolkien’s famous trilogy . However, the book begins in the Shire following Elanor Gardner, the canonical daughter of Samwise Gamyi. Despite Polychron’s claims, The inclusion of characters created by Tolkien indicates that The King’s Company: The War of the Rings is not an original work. Therefore, the lawsuit against The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has little future.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is an official Amazon series based on Tolkien’s work. Which means that names and places from Middle Earth are destined to appear. Since Demetrious Polychron’s book clearly draws on the British author’s Legendarium, you are unlikely to have a strong case when it comes to allegedly stolen ideas. Therefore, it will not come to fruition.