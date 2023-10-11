Israeli bombing of Gaza city began on Saturday evening in response to Hamas attacks and is still ongoing. Between Monday and Tuesday they focused particularly on the Rimal neighbourhood, one of the most central and recognizable in the city. Many buildings, public and private, were completely destroyed and several people were killed, although an official number has not yet been communicated. It is not the only neighborhood in these conditions (other areas show similar levels of destruction) and it is not the first time that Rimal has been bombed, but never before has it been hit with this intensity. On Wednesday, most structures, from the tallest buildings to the streets, were destroyed.

Compared to the average in Gaza, Rimal was a rather affluent neighborhood, with shopping centers, restaurants, residential complexes and offices of international media and humanitarian organizations.

According to the Israeli armed forces, however, it would also have been “a point of support” for some members of Hamas. The bombing hit shops, restaurants and businesses, including the headquarters of Gaza’s main telecommunications company. Offices were hitIslamic University of Gaza: according to Israel, the university would actually have been an “important operational, political and military base” for Hamas, which would have transformed it into a “training field for the development of weapons and military intelligence”.

“Israel has destroyed the center of everything,” a businessman living in Rimal told the Associated Press news agency. “They destroyed the most beautiful area” of Gaza, said another resident whose home was destroyed in the attack. A BBC journalist who visited the neighborhood on Tuesday morning said he had the impression that there had just been an earthquake.

To avoid killing civilians, in the past the Israeli army has adopted the so-called roof-knocking, a controversial practice which consists of launching missiles without explosives onto the roofs of buildings that will be bombed, in order to “warn” civilians that are inside and give them time to get to safety. In Rimal, however, many residents claim that Israel attacked without warning. On Tuesday, over 260,000 people were left homeless in the city of Gaza, with 175,000 currently housed in 88 schools and other buildings run by the UN.

– Read also: There is no exit from the Gaza Strip