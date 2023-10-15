Suara.com – A sudden spike in blood sugar after eating is one of the things that haunts people with diabetes or diabetes.

Especially if the portions and types of food consumed are not controlled. One of them is food that contains high carbohydrates or highly processed carbohydrates.

Illustration of refined carbohydrates. (Envato Elements)

Several types of high carbohydrates that can spike blood sugar include bread, pasta, macaroni, biscuits, canned fruit and candy.

“In the body, foods containing carbohydrates are broken down into sugar and absorbed into the blood. “Excessive sugar consumption can increase blood sugar levels,” said Dr. Clariesta Diella M.Gizi, SpGK, quoted in a press release on Sunday (15/10/2023).

This condition of unstable blood sugar levels can ultimately disrupt the performance of insulin receptors, the main cause of diabetes.

Insulin itself is a hormone that functions to absorb sugar and distribute it to the body’s cells to become a source of energy.

So, what is the solution to preventing high blood sugar spikes? The CEO of mGanik, Michael Candiago, said that a good diet can be the main key for diabetics to control blood sugar levels.

Illustration of serving foods/drinks rich in fiber (Freepik)

One of them is consuming foods high in fiber such as fruit and vegetables. Apart from that, there are also Sugar Blocker innovations or glucose blockers such as Metafiber.

In The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition – Metabolic Research Center, it is believed that the fiber in Metafiber is not like fiber in general.

Psyllium fiber, for example, is a water-soluble fiber that forms a gel in the digestive tract. The gel will absorb the sugar brought in by food and will be excreted through digestion.

That way, he added, the absorption of sugar into the bloodstream will be more hampered.

“Now people with diabetes can still eat well according to doctor’s recommendations without having to worry about high blood sugar spikes,” concluded Michael Candiago.