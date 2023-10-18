The lists of the richest people in the world not only serve to inflate the egos of those who appear on them, they are also a valuable tool for observing the market and where investments are going.

One of the most important movements that has occurred in recent days has been the change of ownership between the second position held by the French luxury fashion magnate Bernard Arnault and Jeff Bezos taking over, who between purchasing mansions and launching of yachts, he has time to grow his fortune and replace the French millionaire.

Crisis in the French luxury empire. Bernard Arnault is the founder and CEO of LVMH (Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy), a conglomerate of 70 companies dedicated to luxury in its entirety: from wineries where Moët & Chandon and Dom Pérignon are produced; to fashion, jewelry and cosmetics brands such as Christian Dior, Loewe, Louis Vuitton, Givenchy, Kenzo, Tiffany & Co, TAG Heuer or Bulgary.

These brands are positioned in a luxury market niche that has usually been immune to crises; in recent months it seems that it has not withstood the challenge of global economic uncertainty and a China that has not yet taken off. While fashion and jewelry brands rebounded with an average growth of 9%, the wine and spirits unit ate into its profits with drops of up to 10.3%.

A bill of 6.8 billion dollars. The bill that Bernard Arnault has had to pay has been a loss in the valuation of his business conglomerate of $6.8 billion at the last review. After this downward valuation, the French millionaire’s fortune drops to $155.1 billion. Arnault started the year as the richest person in the world, and has already lost two positions on this list. He can still lose some more positions.

Most valuable companies in Europe in June 2023

LVMH was considered the most valuable company in Europe in June 2023, with a stock market valuation of $441.33 billion. However, after two consecutive quarters of losses, the Danish Novo Nordisk has won thanks to the success of its Ozempic anti-obesity pill.

Jeff Bezos does not forgive. The setback in Arnault’s business has coincided with a slight rebound in the Amazon founder’s technological investments, which this year have increased his fortune by 49.3 billion.

The difference in the valuation of both millionaires was so tight that Bezos has had an easy time climbing to second position and recovers a second position that he has not occupied since 2021, hoarding a fortune of $156 billion.

In Xataka | Jeff Bezos promised to donate 10 billion to charitable foundations. It’s very, very far from that number.

Image | Flickr (Ecole Polytechnique, Smithsonian)