Those lucky ones who have been able to try the new virtual reality glasses from Meta They have already published their impressions with the latest version of the virtual reality viewer, and the conclusions are quite clear. If you were interested in buying one of these devices and have waited to hear the opinion of the new generation, it seems that you have not wasted your time.

A total viewer

How could you improve the Quest 2 to feel like you are in a generational leap? That question is answered perfectly with the new Meta Quest 3a product that seems to improve many aspects of the previous generation with key points as important as comfort, performance and image quality.

On the one hand, the thinner design of the visor helps a lot to make the experience of wearing it pleasant, without feeling that frontal weight of the center of gravity of the previous versions, although you must keep in mind that the visor itself weighs more than that of the previous generation (although it is thinner), something that is corrected with the new fastening straps.

A mixed reality that crosses borders

One of the great novelties is related to the mixed reality effect, which allows us to see the exterior that surrounds us and insert virtual elements to interact with them. This is now done in a very natural way thanks to the new color cameras and integrated sensors, which allows us to have a much more detailed representation of our room and interact with the outside, such as browsing from our mobile phone to view a page. web without having to remove the viewer.

This is basically the function that transforms the viewer, and that allows for another leap in innovation and quality of experience that users will appreciate.

The perfect viewer

The Verge are quite clear with their opinion. These are the glasses we were almost waiting for. More powerful, more comfortable and easier to wear for a long time. It is basically the points that many would improve from the previous version, although the key point that many will continue looking for is still not possible. And it is none other than the price.

With a label 549 euros For the 128 GB model, the headset is significantly more expensive than the Quest 2 when they were launched, so perhaps this penalizes the budget of many users. Even so, seeing the most complete virtual reality solutions that exist on the market (and those to come), the solidity of the Meta platform and its application store and ecosystem remains a compelling reason to continue trusting the hardware.