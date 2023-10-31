In the pre-match with Big Rom only cold “high fives” as a greeting in the middle of the pitch. After the victory, the demonstration of affection between teammates and the photos of the duels won against the Belgian

The last chapter of a soap opera can also be written through social media. Maybe by sending subliminal messages to close the story once and for all. On Sunday, even more than usual, Inter celebrated their victory against Roma as a… family. That is, with photos full of hugs, thanks at San Siro and duels won against the Belgian who turned his back on the Nerazzurri world in the summer.