Returning to the office is a reality in many companies. Whether because they require 100% in-person work or opt for a hybrid modality, more and more people are stopping working completely from home. This new dynamic, as we have seen, has translated into notable changes at an economic level.

During confinement, a time in which teleworking reached its maximum splendor, productivity, social media and entertainment firms such as Zoom, Meta and Netflix obtained enormous benefits. The real estate market, for its part, plummeted considerably. This is now changing once again.

The unexpected winner of the return to the office

While technology companies readjust their objectives after massive layoffs after the pandemic and activity in offices is gradually beginning to recover, an industry that we probably had under the radar is benefiting from the current work scenario: personal care.

Unilever, one of the most important players in this sector globally, has announced that its “Personal Care” division has grown 15% in the last quarter and 8% year-on-year. Now, the firm believes it is clear why this notable increase has occurred: the return to the office that is being experienced in different parts of the world.





“Many people did not use as much deodorant during confinement and working from homeand there is some recovery in that sense,” said Graeme Pitkethly, financial director of the group that within its product orbit has international brands such as Dove, Rexona and Impulse.

The boost, it should be noted, has not had the same effect in all markets. The income of the deodorant division, says the firm, has grown double digits thanks to sales produced in Europe and Latin America. So there are a lot of people, apparently, putting on deodorant before going to work.

Going to work clean is a fundamental hygiene rule to maintain a free and healthy environment. In this sense, Unilever is one of the winners. Although also other products and services related to returning to the office, such as food establishments, transportation, parking, among others, are also benefiting.

