Enthusiasm for Bloodborne is always high even though PlayStation has no more plans for the franchise since the original game. However, fans do not give up and a new track caught their attention.

This week a call arose for interested Soulsborne fans to participate in an exclusive test of an unspecified game, but given the details, it could well be a game in the soulslike genre.

The tests would take place over 4 days at Oxford Circus, London, England, just days ago.

What caught the attention is that the company in charge of conducting these tests would be research-i, which has been involved in exclusive Sony projects, such as Gran Turismo 7 and Dreams, as Push Square points out, without mentioning the proximity of the event to the offices of the Japanese company in London.

Is a new Bloodborne or Dark Souls game coming?

Although “Soulsborne fans” are invited, it does not mean that it is a new FromSoftware game or a new Dark Souls or Bloodborne, since the project that those interested would try could well be a soulslike.

Given the importance of the Bloodborne and Dark Souls franchises, it seems very unlikely that this is a new installment of these series.

As some users pointed out in the conversation, the project in question could well be Rise of the Ronin, a title that, although it is not of the soulslike genre, has action and adventure elements, in addition to being published by Sony Interactive Entertainment .

Will PlayStation ever work on Bloodborne again?

Bloodborne is available on PlayStation 4. You can find out more about it by visiting its file or checking out our written review.

