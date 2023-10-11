Forty-eight hours after the Hamas attacks, which began on Saturday and continued in the following days, the Israeli army had already mobilized 300 thousand reservists, citizens who have completed compulsory military service and who can be called up to temporarily return to the army for exercises or in case of crisis. On Tuesday the mobilized reservists had become 360 ​​thousand: it is the largest number since the Yom Kippur war of 1973, when 400 thousand reservists were called to respond to the surprise attack by Egypt and Syria against Israel. These days, therefore, about 4 percent of Israel’s 9.8 million inhabitants will leave their families and normal jobs to join the army.

The Israeli reservist system has few counterparts in the world in terms of size (in relation to the population) and speed of mobilization. And it is a rather unique case in the Western world, where the system based on compulsory military service is mostly being overcome and replaced with armies of professionals with smaller numbers. However, the wide participation of “civilians” in the military defense of the country is a distinctive and identifying feature of the history of Israel, since its foundation. Mobilizations of reservists always receive immediate responses, requests for exemption in times of emergency are limited and there are numerous voluntary participations from those who would otherwise be exempt for age or family reasons.

In addition to being fundamental for the defense of the state, the reservist and conscription systems have been considered an important component of Israeli society for decades. The recurring exercises are always carried out with the same groups with which the military service was carried out and are described as opportunities to unite people from different social classes and backgrounds and to strengthen the patriotic spirit.

According to Israeli army sources, the mobilization today was even faster than in the past, despite coming during a holiday period in the Jewish calendar, with many Israelis on holiday abroad. The emergency has also blocked (at least for now) the protests of recent months, when the dispute over the reform of the Israeli Supreme Court wanted by Benjamin Netanyahu’s government had also involved army reservists, who had often refused compulsory calls, in a kind of strike that had never been seen before in the history of Israel.

Israel requires compulsory military service for all its citizens upon reaching the age of 18: it lasts 2 years and eight months for men and 2 years for women. The obligation also involves Israeli citizens abroad and those with dual passports, but does not concern citizens of Arab ethnicity and provides exemptions for physical, psychological or religious reasons: one of the most contested exemptions is that which concerns ultra-Orthodox Jews, who they do not carry out military service according to a 1999 law. At the end of this period men and women can obtain permanent exemption from military obligations or, more often, be included in the “reservist” lists.

These can be called up for training, preparation and operational use for a maximum of 36 days a year (extendable by a week in particular cases). Or they can be mobilized in case of emergency, as in the current situation: one remains on the reservist lists up to 40 years of age, women who are not part of “combat” forces are exempted after the birth of their first child, officers and doctors can be recalled up to 45 and 49 years of age respectively.

When there is no emergency situation, reservists can postpone call-ups for work or school issues. In recent years the Israeli army had limited the number of reservists involved, preferring to train a smaller number more intensively, also to limit expenses. Reservists are considered “active” when they have completed at least 20 days of service in the last three years: in 2013 they were 36 percent of the total, two years later the active share had already dropped to 26 percent, in recent years it was estimated below 10 percent.

The reservists mobilized on this occasion mostly belong to the younger age groups, with visible repercussions on one of the economic sectors experiencing the greatest expansion in recent years. Israel has seen great growth in the financial sector, but also in technology companies and startups, particularly those dealing with cyber security. Some companies in this sector have reported that a significant number of their employees have been mobilized into the army. In the sector, the percentages of recalled workers vary between 10 and 30 percent and are higher in startups, where the management is also often younger. The companies themselves underline that the immediate problems due to the lack of personnel can however be solved with new work organization systems.

The airlines and the army are organizing a response to another problem in the mobilization, that of the return to Israel of the many reservists who are abroad for Sukkot, one of the most important holidays of the Jewish religion, which lasts eight days . The return to Israel is proving to be complicated, given the cancellation of some scheduled flights and the high ticket prices of those remaining. However, between Tuesday and Wednesday the national airline El Al planned special flights, while the army organized two military flights to bring back reservists from Europe. On Monday, 300 reservists also left Italy, from Fiumicino airport in Rome.