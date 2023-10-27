An important report was published in Spain on Friday on the sexual abuse committed against minors within the Catholic Church. The report, based on a survey involving 8 thousand people, estimates that 1.13 percent of the Spanish adult population has suffered abuse in a religious context (therefore 440 thousand people aged between 18 and 90). More specifically, 0.6 percent of the entire population, therefore approximately 233 thousand people, would have been abused by a priest or a religious person, while the rest by lay people but always within the Catholic Church.

The report was commissioned by the Spanish parliament and created by Ángel Gabilondo, Defensor de Pueblo, i.e. the national ombudsman, a figure who is responsible for protecting the interests of citizens (in many countries it is called ombudsman, while in Italy there is no role of the type). Gabilondo’s survey lasted 18 months.

Spain is a country with a strong Catholic tradition, but until a few years ago the number of reports of sexual abuse in a religious context was very low. As recently as 2021, the then spokesman for the country’s bishops, Luis Argüello, said he was aware of “zero or very few” complaints. And only last June did the Spanish Church present for the first time a document on the sexual abuse suffered by minors and carried out by representatives of the clergy: in that report, entitled To shed light, the testimonies of 927 people were collected. The victims’ accounts ranged from 1945 to the end of 2022.

Gabilondo’s report highlights how sexual abuse in a religious context must be seen within a broader context of abuse against minors. In fact, the surveys carried out revealed that 11.7 percent of the people interviewed were victims of sexual abuse in childhood or adolescence, mainly within the family, the majority of whom were women. As far as religious abuse is concerned, it is men who have suffered the most.

The report is also very critical of the response of ecclesiastical institutions. He claims that the Catholic Church’s intervention to prevent the abuse was insufficient and late. “The response of the Catholic Church, at least at an official level, has long been characterized by the denial or minimization of the problem”, we read in the over 700 pages of the report, which also accuses the Catholic Church of not having wanted to collaborate in significant way in Gabilondo’s work.

The report also criticizes Spanish institutions, which it accuses of having remained inactive for a long time “in the face of the reality of sexual abuse” and of not having made “the necessary efforts to protect minors”. He claims that the Spanish state has a responsibility for what happened and proposes the creation of a special body of a temporary nature whose aim is to compensate damages to victims of abuse in cases where, due to the statute of limitations of the crime or other causes, it was not possible to carry out a criminal trial. To this end he recommends the creation of a state fund in collaboration with the Church.