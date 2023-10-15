Over the last week, many countries have organized themselves to try to repatriate their citizens who were in Israel at the time of the attack carried out by Hamas last Saturday. However, the evacuation operations are proceeding in a rather chaotic manner: governments are moving with autonomous initiatives, organizing both scheduled flights and special charter flights, and Israeli airports are working slowly due to the continuous bombings and the concrete risk of rocket attacks. or missiles launched by Hamas.

On October 9, two days after the attack began, many airlines announced the suspension of flights arriving and departing from Tel Aviv, including the American Delta Airlines and United Airlines and the European Lufthansa, Wizz Air and Air France-KLM. Others had changed schedules or canceled only some flights. At the moment Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion airport, the country’s main airport, is open and functioning, although some flights are reported as canceled or delayed and the situation is generally very confusing.

Many governments have organized extraordinary flights to give their citizens the opportunity to leave the country. Between 10 and 11 October the Italian Foreign Ministry arranged four military flights and three flights operated by the commercial company Neos at controlled fares, to repatriate a total of 900 Italian people who were in Israel temporarily, therefore for tourist reasons, work or on pilgrimage. The extraordinary flights landed at the military airport of Pratica di Mare, in the province of Rome.

Many other European countries have moved similarly. Between Thursday and Sunday, France organized four extraordinary flights to repatriate 1,200 compatriots, and another three flights are scheduled for Sunday. The German airline Lufthansa, in collaboration with the Foreign Ministry, evacuated around 800 people but then stopped operations, while another two flights operated by the Condor company should leave on Sunday. Spain repatriated 500 people with two military flights, and organized another flight with 200 people of various nationalities on board.

The United States has organized various extraordinary scheduled flights to evacuate its citizens from Tel Aviv to “safe locations nearby”: a statement from the US Department of State (more or less equivalent to our Ministry of Foreign Affairs) explains that they were organized various flights dedicated to US citizens with which it is possible to leave Israel, but passengers cannot always choose the destination. For example, on Friday some US government-organized flights landed in Athens, Greece, and from there additional flights were arranged to New Jersey. Starting Monday, US citizens will also be able to leave Israel by ship, sailing from the port of Haifa, in the north of the country, to Cyprus.

In some cases, flights were unable to depart due to problems with insurance companies. On Friday the United Kingdom had to cancel some routes initially organized with scheduled airlines, which were partly replaced with military flights, and on Thursday the Norwegian company Norwegian Air also canceled a repatriation flight because the insurance company refused to cover the deals with. On Saturday, however, Australia canceled two repatriation flights due to the “extremely serious and rapidly changing” situation in Israel. Some flights carrying Australian citizens had already left in the previous days, headed towards London.

Meanwhile, there are also Israeli people who want to return to their country, for example to present themselves as reservists in the army. On October 14, El Al, Israel’s main airline, operated flights to Israel on Shabbat, the Jewish holy day (the Sabbath), for the first time since 1982.

