The Brazilian Intelligence Agency (ABIN) has ordered non-indigenous people to leave the territories of Apyterewa and Trincheira Bacajá, in the northern state of Pará, recognized as protected indigenous territories. Authorities estimate that 1,600 non-indigenous families live in the area. A government statement says that the illegal presence of foreigners “threatens the integrity of indigenous peoples and causes other damage such as the destruction of forests.” Illegal mining and agricultural practices are widespread in the settlements, among the main causes of deforestation in Brazil.

It is estimated that around 2,500 indigenous people of the Parakanã, Mebengôkre Kayapó and Xikrim ethnic groups live in the territories of Apyterewa and Trincheira Bacajá, distributed among 51 villages. The Brazilian government also said that there are tribes that still live isolated, with virtually no contact with modern society. The two territories are among the indigenous reserves most affected by deforestation in Brazil.

The government said it was acting on Supreme Court directives. Intelligence said it hoped the non-indigenous inhabitants would leave voluntarily and peacefully. It’s unclear whether the agency intends to use force if residents fail to cooperate.

On September 21, the Supreme Court had established with a ruling the unconstitutionality of the principle of “time limit”, a thesis according to which Brazilian indigenous populations could not claim exclusive rights over lands that they did not physically occupy, or on which there was no ongoing a legal dispute before 1988, when the Constitution of Brazil came into force. Many populations had not yet had contact with the federal government, and even more had already been expelled from their ancestral territories, especially during the 21 years of the military dictatorship in Brazil, which ended in 1985.

The “time limit” doctrine was also supported by the agri-food industry, one of the most influential groups in Brazilian politics, which typically opposes the recognition of indigenous territories: when an area is recognized as such, the populations who have settled there obtain exclusive ownership and exploitation rights of its resources. Agricultural practices widespread in Brazil frequently involve the destruction of large parts of forest to make way for pastures for livestock, raised for meat.

Since the start of the year, when left-wing President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva took office, the government has resumed efforts to protect Brazil’s indigenous lands. According to official data, around 20 thousand illegal miners have been expelled from the large indigenous territory of the Yanomami, in the north of the country, and non-indigenous inhabitants of the Alto Rio Guamá territory, in the state of Pará, have also been ordered to leave.

Lula’s government was also the first in Brazilian history to have a Ministry of Indigenous Peoples, led by activist Sônia Guajajara. The new administration has also given new impetus to several institutions for the protection of the rights and lands of indigenous populations, which had been effectively emptied of their powers during the presidency of Jair Bolsonaro, between 2018 and 2022, including the Fundação Nacional do Índio (FUNAI), the government agency for the protection of the indigenous population.

