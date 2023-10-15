Perfect for all lovers of the original game.

This remake of The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time can make you fall in love from the first moment.

Join the conversation

When we look back at our sector we find great timeless gems, but unfortunately many of them have ended up falling into oblivion. Luckily, there are many cases in which this has not happened, and even today they are still considered gems, this being the case of The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time, one of the best Nintendo 64 games, and the title that made this franchise open to a massive audience. Even so, we must warn you that it has not aged particularly well on a technical level, and although the playable core still feels very current, everything else betrays the generation in which it was released.

Many of you will already know that for some time now an unconditional fan of the franchise has been developing a full-fledged remake of this same video game, and many of you have probably been waiting for quite some time to be able to play it. If you are in this situation, don’t worry.because you can now play this title, although you should know that this does not include the complete original game.

You can download this version from its creator’s Patreon, and don’t be scared, you won’t need to pay anything to be able to download it, although it is true that we have to warn you that it requires a lot of hardware to be executed. There are no minimum or recommended requirements in this case, but we recommend that you do not approach it unless you have a gaming computer of a certain quality, which can run the latest games without any problem.

A new excuse to replay this classic

As we have said, we are not talking about the full game being available, but this is probably the perfect excuse to replay this title, considered one of the best games in history, either in its original version or in the remastering that we received for Nintendo 3DS.

Let’s hope that with future updates to the project we can see more interesting details that bring it closer to being a complete remake and that it manages to make fans of the original title fall in love, and that is because It is the latter where most remakes tend to fail. in Unreal Engine we receive classic games.

Join the conversation