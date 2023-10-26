It’s been a while since the Pursuit remake was announced, but the film is still on track, according to its producer.

Arnold Schwarzenegger may be the last actor of Hollywood who we think of when talking about adaptations of Stephen King, but everything in this life has exceptions. The Austrian actor starred in 1987 Chasedthe science fiction dystopia based on the novel The Running Man that the Maine writer published under the pseudonym Richard Bachman.

Precursor of many films, series and novels that follow macabre deadly games in which some chosen ones fight for their lives in a bloody competition, such as The Hunger Games or Battle Royale, Persecuted caused a sensation in the eighties. The theme worked wonderfully with the stellar power of Arnold Schwarzenegger at its best.

In 2021, a remake of Pursued was announced that would return Ben Richards’ story to the big screen. The director of Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Edgar Wrightcame on board to direct the film.

He would be in charge of the script Michael Bacallwhile the production of the remake of the Stephen King adaptation would be carried out by Simon Kinberg, Audrey Chon y Nira Park.

The remake of Perseguido advances with a view to 2024

It was Simon Kinberg, precisely, who offered a small update on the status of the project, about which hardly anything had been known since it was announced. SlashFilm has been the medium that collected his statements:

“We’re actively working on the script with Michael Bacall. Our hope is that it would be a movie that, fingers crossed and luck and everything else turns out well, that Edgar can maybe direct next year…”

There is no indication of the casting process, so it is unknown who will star in this new adaptation of Stephen King’s novel. While the script is not complete, few films take the step of closing casting agreements. Plus, the actors’ strike is another giant to deal with.

But it’s good to know that this remake of The Pursuit is still underway, although Arnold Schwarzenegger left his mark high in the eighties by starring in Stephen King’s adaptation.