We already know when Omni-Man arrives in Mortal Kombat 1, because it has been leaked through the Microsoft Store digital store. Prepare your super fists.

Since the launch of Mortal Kombat 1, millions of fans are eager to meet the fighters who will arrive via DLC to the NetherRealm and Warner Bros. fighting game. For a few installments, it is one of the most important points of the series.

Mortal Kombat 1 will continue this path with new DLC fighters. In fact, we already know the members of the first character pack.

This first DLC is made up of: Quan Chi, Omni Man, Ermac, Peacemaker, Takeda and Patriot. In addition, there will be new Kameo fighters like Ferra, Johnny Cage or Tremor, among others.

A few days ago, NetherRealm showed the first trailer for Omni-Man, aka Nolan Graysonwho is one of the most beloved supervillains in the comic world… and will soon arrive in Mortal Kombat 1.

Omni-Man already has a release date

A few hours before the Xbox Partner event (7:00 p.m. Spanish time), the Microsoft digital store has leaked one of the most anticipated new features of Mortal Kombat 1.

We already knew that Omni-Man would be the first DLC fighter to arrive, as part of the title’s first character pack. But the leak of its release date has caught us by surprise.

It must be said that it is about early access. Everyone who buys Kombat Pack 1 They will be able to control Omni-Man firstbefore the other five characters and the new Kameo fighters join in.

will be next November 6thwhen Omni-Man land as the first DLC character of Mortal Kombat 1. The date has been leaked on the game’s listing in the Microsoft Store (via IGN).

This makes us think of an official announcement very soon. It could even be confirmed this afternoon in the Xbox Partner Preview, as it focuses on third-party titles that will arrive on Xbox soon.

After the first Kombat Pack, it is a fact that Mortal Kombat 1 will receive more DLC characters. One of them has already been confirmed: the brand new T-1000, villain of Terminator 2 played by Robert Patrick.

Mortal Kombat 1 is one of the best fighting games of 2023, which you can enjoy in PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch y PC. If you can only access the version for the hybrid console, we recommend waiting for the next updates, because it is ”made a fool”.