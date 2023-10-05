The first season of Ahsoka is now complete on Disney Plus and teaches us the power of magic and now we reveal that it has to do with the Force.

The Force, the spiritual core of the Star Wars universe, has been a constant presence in the galaxy since time immemorial. This mysterious force flows through all things, granting some beings extraordinary abilities. However, the Force still retains many of its secrets, and one of them is magic.

Force magic, also known as Force Sorcery, was introduced into the Star Wars canon through The Clone Wars series. In this series, the magical practices of the Nightsister witches of Dathomir are explored. These witches, deeply connected to the Force, use their magic in multiple ways, from restoring minds, creating objects such as swords, and even resurrecting beings.

In the series we have seen the power of magic.

Ahsoka – Sisters of the Night

One of the most notable examples is Mother Talzin, a powerful figure who uses Force magic to prolong her life, build robotic limbs for Darth Maul, and transform Savage Opress into a colossal beast. Force magic also manifests in surprising ways, such as invisibility, teleportation, and more. Even characters like Morgan Elsbeth use this magic to activate maps and artifacts of great importance.

However, Force Sorcery is not a skill to be underestimated. Its proper use carries immense power and therefore it is no wonder that the Nightsisters of Dathomir have been considered a threat. Something we have seen in Ahsoka.

The Star Wars universe delves into the culture of Dathomir and the abilities of the Nightsisters, shedding light on their Force magic. Although they were once powerful and feared, their fate changed tragically during the Clone Wars.

Tragedy is inevitable.

Asajj Ventress, Count Dooku’s Sith apprentice, nearly met her death at the hands of her master. She manages to escape to her home planet of Dathomir, where the Nightsisters devise a plan to take revenge on Dooku. However, this plan goes awry and results in a massacre. General Grievous and his battle droids lay waste to Dathomir, annihilating the Nightsisters. Mother Talzin and a handful of survivors manage to flee, but their power crumbles.

The master of intrigue, Darth Sidious, had always considered Talzin’s magic a threat to his plans for galactic domination. Knowing Talzin’s potential to alter the course of history, he set out to eliminate her before her Galactic Empire rose.

In short, while Force magic momentarily gave the Nightsisters power, their mastery over it ultimately contributed to their downfall. This tragic story sheds light on how the complex plots and rivalries in the Star Wars universe helped shape its history and the Force itself.

