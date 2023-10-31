Between 17 September 2022 and 18 February 2023 twenty cheetahs were brought to India from Namibia and South Africa for a reintroduction project, that is, to try to bring the species back to the country, where it has been extinct since at least 1952. The project was much appreciated by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who on the occasion of his 72nd birthday was invited to open the cage of the first cheetah released into the wild in India. But for the moment it cannot be said that the reintroduction plan is going well, on the contrary.

Since March, six of the cheetahs arriving from Africa have died, as have three of the four cubs that were born in the meantime. Between July and August all the surviving cheetahs that had been left free within the Kuno-Palpur National Park, located in central India, were recaptured by the group of experts following the project and are now kept in custody. inside fenced areas.

In the past, cheetahs were present in large numbers not only in Africa, but also in some areas of Asia, from the Arabian Peninsula to Afghanistan, with the subspecies of Asian cheetahs, Acinonyx jubatus venaticus according to scientific nomenclature. Today very few remain and only in Iran: in the seventies there were around 300, now, according to the latest official Iranian count, there are only 12.

The species has practically disappeared due to the reduction of its habitat due to human activities, the scarcity of food due to a more general reduction in wild animal populations and hunting: during the British domination of India, they were killed to prevent they slaughtered the cattle. Over the past decades, attempts have been made several times to reintroduce them, but without success, and authorization from the Indian Supreme Court was required for Project Cheetah to be approved. The animals taken for the reintroduction came from Namibia and South Africa because they are two of the southern African countries with the largest cheetah populations.

The initial plan of Project Cheetah envisaged that the cheetahs from Africa would acclimatise to the Indian environment gradually: first within narrow enclosures, for a quarantine period of 50-70 days, then within larger enclosures for one or two months and finally released into the wild in Kuno-Palpur Park, after being equipped with radio collars to follow their movements. Still according to the initial plan, the males would be released first and then, after a few weeks, the females. However, there were delays and problems in implementing the plan, so much so that of the 20 cheetahs that arrived from Africa only 12 were released. And after two of those died, as well as four of those still in captivity, the survivors who were free in the park territory were recaptured.

The causes of cheetah death are listed in Project Cheetah’s first annual report, but not all are known exactly. The first individual to die, a female from Namibia, had previous kidney failure problems that did not respond to the treatment given to the animal. The second dead cheetah was a South African male, who died suddenly inside the larger acclimatization enclosure: it is not known why. Another female, South African, was killed by a male during an attempted mating. Three of the puppies born in India died due to the extreme heat last May; the fourth survived, but having been rejected by his mother he is now cared for by the people in charge of Project Cheetah.

The most problematic deaths for the project were those of a female and two males shortly after being released into the wild: they died from septicemia, that is, from an infection, linked to wounds that had formed near and under the radio collars. “These circumstances are unprecedented for the species and were not anticipated by international cheetah experts,” the report explains. Project researchers believe that the radio collars were not the source of the cheetahs’ problems, but rather that they facilitated the development of infections that may have been caused by Indian insects or parasites that the cheetahs, coming from another environment, were exposed to. particularly vulnerable.

However, the people behind Project Cheetah are optimistic about the reintroduction and underline in the report that “some deaths are unavoidable events”. However, it was not expected that so many cheetahs would die while still in captivity. In an article published in the Indian newspaper The Hindu, wild animal expert Ravi Chellam, CEO of Metastring Foundation, a company that collects data on Indian biodiversity, addressed some criticisms of Project Cheetah and hypothesized that in the report on the first year of reintroduction, attempts were made to justify the deaths of the cheetahs a posteriori.

According to Chellam, the fact that one of the cheetahs died due to a previous health problem could indicate that the choice of animals from Africa was not made in the best way, considering also that the transport from one continent to another and the permanence in Captivity are stressful experiences for a wild animal even when it is not particularly vulnerable. Even the birth of the cubs and the death of another female during a mating attempt suggests incorrect management of the animals: «Why was there a rush to have them mate in captivity when it could have happened once they were left free in the park? ».

Overall Chellam thinks the fact that nine deaths have occurred with animals in captivity is problematic and that project leaders should also consider whether cheetahs that have spent so much time in restricted enclosures could survive on their own once released.

Other international wildlife experts also have doubts about the soundness of the project’s management. Among them is South African cheetah vet Adrian Tordiffe, who served on an advisory panel for Project Cheetah. He told Time magazine that he and other foreign experts were at one point excluded from commission meetings and were late receiving information about sick animals.

We are currently considering continuing the reintroduction project in another natural park, again in the state of Madhya Pradesh where the Kuno-Palpur park is located. It is possible that some cheetahs will be released in the Gandhi Sagar reserve by the end of the year. More cheetahs are expected from Africa next year: according to the plan, more or less a dozen should arrive every year for the next five years, with the aim of creating a population of at least 40 individuals.

Cheetahs are a species considered “vulnerable” to extinction by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), the international body recognized by the UN that evaluates which animal and plant species are at risk of extinction. There should be around seven thousand of them in nature around the world.