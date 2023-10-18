Green light for the reform of the European Union electricity market. The European Council has finally approved this profound remodeling to try to decouple the price of electricity from the cost of fossil fuels, such as Russian gas, which has conditioned Europe so much in recent years.

Spain manages to reach an agreement (just barely) with France and Germany. With the exception of Hungary, all European Union countries have voted in favor of modifying the European energy system. It has not been easy, because despite the agreed objective of stabilizing prices, two great powers such as France and Germany have had to come to an agreement, with two very different visions due to nuclear energy and its impact on prices.

After seven months of negotiation and coinciding with the Spanish presidency of the Council of the EU, this reform has been approved, which must now be implemented by the European Parliament. “We have reached an agreement that would have seemed unimaginable just a couple of years ago,” explains Teresa Ribera, acting minister for the Ecological Transition of Spain. “You are going to allow me to thank and applaud you all for your constructive spirit.”

What was not achieved in June under the Swedish presidency, which postponed the debate, has been achieved now. It is an important step, since the two large economies of the European Union seem to have found common ground to advance the reform, even with small concessions.

Contracts for difference. The agreed mechanism is bidirectional contracts for difference (CfD): “the producer sells the electricity on the market, but then settles with the public entity the difference between the market price and the previously agreed exercise price. Any excess income is returns to consumers.”

These aids will be mandatory, with exceptions, for long-term contracts with participation of public financing. That is, a continuous source of income from the States to finance certain energy sources. Being long-term, they will help make energy prices more stable.

Competitive advantage for France. These contracts for difference will apply to “investments in new electricity generation facilities that use wind energy, solar energy, geothermal energy, hydroelectric energy without reservoirs and nuclear energy.”

And this is where France comes into play, since nuclear energy will also benefit from these contracts for difference. Additional aid to nuclear energy, and therefore to France, which from the German point of view is feared could damage its competitiveness.

Germany saves the ace of the review. The “constructive” meeting between the French president, Emmanuel Macron, and the German chancellor, Olaf Scholz, has served to ease tension and bring positions closer together. The two set a deadline of one month to reach an agreement on energy matters, among others, and now we see the first results.

From France it is seen as a victory. Agnès Pannier-Runacher, French Minister of Ecological Transition, Explain which is a triple victory for “consumers, investment in renewables and the preservation of French nuclear power.”

On Germany’s side, there is the fact that the agreement on contracts for difference will not automatically apply to all cases. In some, such as certain nuclear plants, approval from the European Commission must be obtained to obtain aid. That is to say, France will not have immediate aid for its entire nuclear industry, but only for those that are considered to really benefit Europe as a whole.

The CfDs will have to “ensure that any redistribution of income does not create undue distortions of competition and trade in the internal market”.

With nuances, but nuclear is winning the battle. Macron’s crusade is working. As already happened in July 2022, when the European Parliament included nuclear energy as “green energy”, this Council of Europe agreement repeats the same arguments.

Aid for nuclear power can only be given when the useful life of these plants has been extended and their production capacity has been increased. That is, when the nuclear power plant is being renovated to be more efficient and sustainable. This is the same criteria that was used with the green label taxonomy.

Even if it meets certain criteria, nuclear energy is managing to be included in the great European plans. Once approved by the Council of Europe, the next step is negotiations for its implementation. If everything goes as planned, in 2024 the European energy market will be profoundly remodeled for the following decades.

