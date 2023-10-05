We have very interesting news about Red Sonja, the film directed by MJ Bassett that will reboot the character.

The world of sword and sorcery is preparing for the return of one of the most fearsome and emblematic warriors: Red Sonja. The reboot project for this legendary heroine has been in the works for over a decade, but it’s finally here, with Matilda Lutz taking the titular role under the direction of MJ Bassett.

However, ever since the film was previewed earlier this year, fans have been eagerly awaiting an official trailer. In a recent conversation with Collider, producer Les Weldon shed light on the status of production and anticipation for the trailer, leaving fans hopeful that they’ll see it “soon.”

They are clear that there will be comparisons with the original 1985 film.

“We’re almost done with the editing. That movie is very grounded and very real so to speak, but there are a couple of sequences where we have to get the CGI right so that you don’t look at it and say, Oh, that creature wasn’t quite there. So we finished the movie and are ready to move on to the next part of the release.”

When asked about the tone of the film compared to the original Red Sonja, Weldon noted that this version will be somewhat darker, but without revealing too many details. He stressed that they are committed to doing justice to the character and avoiding any damage to her legacy.

“Well, Red Sonja is also a little bit, I don’t want to say a darker take, but a little bit darker than you would expect, certainly compared to the original Red Sonja. “We want to be very careful with CG to make sure it’s done right and that the film is a service rather than a detriment.”

Red Sonja

Red Sonja features a cast including Matilda Lutz as Red Sonja, Wallis Day as Annisia, Robert Sheehan as Draygan, Michael Bisping as Hawk, Martyn Ford as General Karlak and Eliza Matengu as Amarak.

With the film in its final stages of production, fans can eagerly await the release of an official trailer in the near future and finally enjoy the exciting new adventures of this brave warrior on the big screen. Although for now there is no release date in theaters, but it will arrive sometime in 2024.