In the evocative setting of the 6 Hours of Fuji, the sixth world championship round of the 2023 season, the cameras retrace the actions of Fuoco-Molina-Nielsen, fourth at the finish line with Hypercar number 50, and of their teammates Pier Guidi-Calado-Giovinazzi, fifth with the car number 51, protagonists of the new chapter.

In the story through images, places, situations and colorful emotions are intertwined, which allow you to relive the event from a new perspective.

From the unmistakable silhouette of the best-known and most painted volcano in the Land of the Rising Sun to the cartoons dedicated to the pilots of the 499P – transformed into cute caricatures drawn in the style of Manga.

From the adrenaline of the tests, which took place on a wet track – to the tension of an unlucky race, “The Red Line” turns the spotlight on behind the scenes of the race which marked the debut of the Italian team in Japan.