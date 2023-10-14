As the territories increase and the number of players decreases, the strategies gain strength among the contestants. Everyone wants to win the final prize, so defending their places is vital to continue in the game.

Thanks to the comments that arise between duels, we have been able to know that many of the participants are following Pablo’s example. The contestant, whom many consider a spy, has made it clear on a couple of occasions that his strategy is long-term and since it is visibly working for him, they wanted to copy it.

His presentation surprised everyone.

We met Pablo in the third program of The Floor, when he was chosen by random to fight a duel. In his presentation, the contestant commented that he is an advisor on nuclear and defense policy and that he has lived in more than nine countries. Furthermore, for a long time, he was banned from entering Russia and other countries! His neighbors were shocked by his resume and Pablo managed to generate some respect around him.

Pablo was intelligent and, in addition to dominating the category, he challenged Abel because, at that moment, he occupied three areas of the board. The advisor dominated the flag duel and beat his rival using only eight seconds of his time. After winning and making it clear that he was a strong opponent to beat, Pablo decided to rest and return to the board.

Stay calm in your place

After his presentation and his display in the flag duel, all the contestants considered him one of the most feared rivals. In the fourth program, no one dared to challenge him and although the contestant remained calm in his place, some opponents called him out between duels.

It was at the end of the fifth program, when Pablo was challenged again by Antonio and, although he sweated more than in his confrontation against Abel, the advisor once again prevailed. After eliminating his partner, Pablo made it clear that “his strategy is long-term,” and decided to return to his place on the board.

A strategy adopted by your colleagues

With just two duels, Pablo had become the edition’s strategist par excellence. Some teammates, when making the decision whether to continue playing or not after winning their duel, named him to make it clear that they were following his example: they also looked to the future and wanted to wait to be challenged. Everyone is already thinking about 100,000 euros!

The story of the previous week was repeated in the sixth program and Pablo starred in the last duel of the night, this time against José María. Luck was once again on the advisor’s side and his territory was expanded to nine squares.

Right now, almost everyone is following Pablo’s tendency to pass the turn and return to the board, but there are fewer and fewer contestants left and everyone dreams of getting 100,000 euros. Which of them will win the jackpot? Will any other contestant take the title of strategist from Pablo on the board? Don’t miss the next program to find out!