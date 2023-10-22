Losing luggage is a nightmare, right? It makes you waste time, money and often, patience. Arriving at your destination and discovering that your suitcase is not where it should be is something we all want to avoid.

Although it may seem strange and perhaps it has never happened to you, you should know that, according to recent statistics, less than two suitcases in every 1,000 are lost or delayed on commercial flights.

But that doesn’t mean you’re exempt from the possibility, so, To prevent your suitcase from becoming one of these numbers, there are some key recommendations you can follow.

Remove luggage tags

One of the most important precautions you can take to prevent airlines from losing your luggage is as simple as removing the tags when you get off the plane.

While this may seem like an insignificant detail, it can certainly make the difference between having your belongings on time or losing them completely.

A viral TikTok video has begun to circulate of a situation at the Ontario International Airport, California, United States, where a worker reveals the problem of not removing luggage tags.

In this video, which has become very popular on the platform and has been shared on other social networks. The employee explains that these often overlooked stickers can wreak havoc on your suitcase management.

If you travel to several countries with the same luggage, It is essential that you remove the previous labels that indicate the destination. For example, imagine that you are in France and you go to the United States for work.

Then, after a month, you decide to go to Spain. If you don’t remove the old sticker, the scanning system may make a mistake and send your suitcase to the United States, which would be really crazy.

However, These labels contain barcodes that link your luggage to you as a traveler and to your plane ticket.. They also include details about the airline, flight and date of your trip, which serves as a backup if the main sticker is lost or damaged.

Both the agent who registers your luggage and checks it in, as well as the handlers, who scan it at different points of the trip, in order to make sure it arrives at the right place. It is for this reason that it is important that you remove the old labels, to avoid confusion or mistakes, and it is best to do so as soon as you get off the plane.