There are some people who are more prone to motion sickness than others, and it is always recommended that they sit in the front of the car or as far forward as possible on a bus, and there is a reason for that.

This is motion sickness or motion sickness, which can be more intense in one or another means of transportation and depending on the person.

It is motion sickness It is the response of the central nervous system to the reception of confusing signals, because on the one hand we receive information that we are standing still, but also from the vestibular system, related to balance and spatial control.

And this is where the typical conflict that generates dizziness is generated, as this study explains. In this way, as the nervous system receives confusing signals, it can cause dizzinessand at the same time, dizziness causes us that typical digestive discomfort.

It can be said that those people who suffer from dizziness are those who have a very low threshold regarding signals from the vestibular system.

This is how we suffer from dizziness

If we are in the front of a vehicle, such as a bus or a car, it makes us suffer from dizziness to a lesser extent, although that does not completely eliminate that feeling of dizziness if you are prone to it.

In general, since we are in the front area of ​​the bus or car we can see the road so our eyes capture the image that we are moving and therefore we get less dizzy.

If we are in the back and cannot see the road, unless we are at the window and well focused on it, we will suffer that kind of gap between what we feel and what we see. And the thing is that in the rear part the movement due to inertia of the car or bus is more noticeable.

In this way, it is always recommended that people most prone to dizziness sit in the front parts of the vehicles.