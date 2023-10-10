What led Voldemort to take the lives of James and Lily Potter, parents of Harry Potter, and didn’t he go after the Longbottom family?

To start, let’s get mysterious. Imagine that you are a fearsome villain and you come across a prediction that speaks of your possible defeat. What would you do? If you are Voldemort, you would decide that the best option is to seek out the baby of the prophecy and eradicate it before it has a chance to grow. Here lies the “simple but complicated” reason why Voldemort decided to mark Harry Potter as his equal and put an end to his parents’ lives, James y Lily Potter.

The prediction and its self-fulfillment

But let’s go beyond the obvious. To understand the motivations behind Voldemort’s actions, you have to know the prediction that shook the foundations of his dark world. The prophecy said: “He who has the power to defeat the Dark Lord draws near… born of those who have defied him three times, born when the seventh month he dies…”. The prophecy, heard by Severus Snape and communicated to Voldemort, resulted in the Dark Lord interpreting that Harry would be his downfall and, therefore, sought to eliminate him while he was still a baby.

But why did the entire Potter family have to die? They weren’t the only ones who had challenged Voldemort three times; There were also the Longbottoms. Although the prophecy could have referred to Neville, Voldemort chose Harry. The key is in the choice. The prophecy needed to be self-fulfillingand Voldemort decided who would be his nemesis, marking him not only with a lightning-shaped scar but also with destiny.

Harry’s parents and their tragic fate

Now, let’s address James and Lily’s sacrifice. It was not a simple coincidence or an impulsive act of a maniacal villain. Voldemort offered the Potters a “choice,” thanks to their betrayal. Peter Pettigrew. James Potter was killed immediately, but Lily had the choice to live. Her ultimate sacrifice resulted in Harry being protected from the deadly Avada Kedavra spell, which, in turn, sealed Voldemort’s fate.

Harry Potter’s enigmatic story, from the tragic death of his parents to his eventual confrontation with the Dark Lord, has become iconic in both the Magical world like in our pop culture. Harry, who is known as “The Boy Who Lived,” earned not only a distinctive scar but also a place in our hearts.

An election with complicated ramifications

The complexity lies in the fact that the mythical villain saw more of himself in Harry than in Neville. His choice of Harry as his enemy was born from his disdain for his own half-breed origins and his distorted view of blood purity. In the end, his choice and the actions that followed sealed his own destiny.

The villains in the magical world They are complex and memorable, led by Lord Voldemort, the dark wizard obsessed with blood purity. Alongside him, characters like Bellatrix Lestrange and Lucius Malfoy provide additional layers of evil. Furthermore, figures like Dolores Umbridge show that evil can dress in pink and smile. Each villain is a distorted mirror of the values ​​and challenges faced by Harry and his friends, enriching the magical world created by JK Rowling.

So the next time you delve into the Harry Potter universe, remember that the choice of a villain can change the course of many lives, including your own.