Poverty is a reality that affects millions of people around the world, and understanding its causes and how to overcome it is a topic of great importance. It is defined as a lack of access to basic resources, including insufficient income to meet essential needs such as food, housing, education, and healthcare.

One of the questions we often ask ourselves is: Why is there so much poverty and who is to blame? The answer is not simple and often involves a combination of factors, ranging from lack of economic opportunity to income inequality, as well as lack of access to quality education.

On the other hand, governments also play an important role in the fight against poverty, since their policies and programs can have a significant impact on improving people’s living conditions.

However, It is essential to point out that poverty is not solely due to the responsibility of governments. There is also an individual dimension in fighting the situation. Now, why do some people fail to overcome this condition?

China’s richest man speaks out on world poverty

Jack Ma, China’s richest man and founder of e-commerce giant Alibaba, has offered an interesting perspective on the topic, which became known recently on the social network X. Ma stated the following:

“If you put bananas and money in front of the monkeys, the monkeys will choose the bananas because the monkeys do not know that money can buy many bananas, and if you offer work and business to people, they will choose work because Most people don’t know that you can make more money with a business than with a salary..”

This simple but powerful metaphor highlights a crucial point, and that is the lack of knowledge and education about entrepreneurial opportunities is one of the reasons why the poor can be left behind in the struggle to improve their living conditions.

Many people in poverty may focus on meeting their immediate needs, such as food and shelter, rather than looking for opportunities to invest and generate long-term income.

In this sense, a lack of financial education, as well as limited exposure to business concepts, can keep people in a cycle of poverty.

Jack Ma stresses the importance of the mentality of creating your own path, your own business as opposed to salaried work. Most people choose the job because it is what they know and what they have been taught. Working for a steady salary with benefits can provide security, but it can also limit earning potential..

On the other hand, those who have an entrepreneurial mindset look for opportunities to start their own businesses, invest, and take calculated risks. They recognize that benefits can far exceed salaries and can lead to greater wealth in the long term.

The reason the poor often remain poor, according to China’s richest man, lies in a lack of knowledge and education about business opportunities. It is for this reason that it is essential to promote financial education.

