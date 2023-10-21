Amanda Manopo is one of the Indonesian actresses who has tattoos on her body. He has a gun tattoo under his armpit on the left side of his body.

Amanda Manopo’s gun tattoo was apparently made when she was not yet 17 years old. The tattoo on the body of Arya Saloka’s co-star in the soap opera Ikatan Cinta was apparently made because he was inspired by his favorite singer, Rihana.

“Why did I get that gun (tattoo), because I really like the singer Rihanna. Rihanna has a gun tattoo,” said Amanda Manopo, quoted from matamata.com, Saturday (21/10/2023).

“That’s why, I used to be a really big fan of Rihanna,” said co-star Aliando Syarief.

Amanda Manopo also said that at that time she did a lot of things her idol did, including getting a gun tattoo.

“So I followed what Rihanna did. At that time I finally decided, ‘I think I have to have this gun,'” said Amanda Manopo.

Prastawa in the video asks the reason for the position of the tattoo under the armpit, which is a sensitive place and causes more pain.

Answering this question, the 24 year old actress even joked that her life was much more painful.

“My life hurts more,” said Amanda Manopo jokingly.

However, it turns out that the gun tattoo is not the only image printed on the actress’s body.

Another tattoo that was revealed to be on Amanda Manopo’s body is a tattoo that says Arabic on her waist.

However, the soap opera star Ikatan Cinta has not yet revealed the meaning of the Arabic tattoo. However, many netizens guess that the tattoo means ‘in your mind’. (Tiara Rosana)