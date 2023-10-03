The new challenges and capabilities allow for a redesign of traditional components in cars. Will we never look out the rear window through the interior rearview mirror again?

Chances are that in the near future, when walking through a car dealership or seeing an electric car passing by on the street, you will notice something peculiar: it will be missing its rear window. Let’s take a closer look at this emerging trend and what it means for vehicle design.

The world of vehicles is undergoing a radical transformation, driven largely by the transition to electric cars. These changes are not limited only to the mechanics, but directly affect the exterior design of the cars.

Nahum Escobedo, the head of exterior design at Polestar, one of the leading brands in the electric vehicle space, recently provided some clues about this transformation. During his visit to Sydney to present the Polestar 4 prototype he reflected on this matter.

There, he stressed, as reported by the Canberra Times, that electrification is giving designers a “very creative outlet.” In his words: “Electrification allows you to play with all these elements. We can experiment and create ideas that we couldn’t do before.”

“In the Polestar 4 you won’t have a rear window, but the camera system we have is very well integrated, so we thought it was good to get rid of it,” says Escobedo.

The reason? Reduce the weight of the vehicle and, therefore, increase its autonomy. Besides, argues that we hardly look back when the camera and sensors are so useful and have advanced so muchreferring to the efficiency of camera systems integrated into modern vehicles, which are increasingly present.

It is not the first part to disappear in cars

This decision may seem bold, but it is not so far-fetched when we consider the evolution of automotive technology. Electric cars have already begun to get rid of certain traditional components, such as the front radiator, because they do not have a combustion engine that requires cooling.

In this regard, Polestar’s own design chief indicates: “I hope that in the future we will see more smaller, lighter and more aerodynamic electric vehicles that are more efficient rather than simply adding a large battery.”

The future is approaching, and with it, the redesign of concepts that we thought were immovable. Perhaps, soon, we will remember with nostalgia the act of looking out the rear window of the carbut we’re also likely to celebrate the innovations that make our trips more efficient and safer.