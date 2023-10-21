The film Napoleon is an epic about a famous and controversial leader directed by Ridley Scott and starring Joaquin Phoenix. But… Do you know the real character?

Napoleon Bonaparte is a historical figure that transcends time, as he left an indelible mark on the history of France and the world. Born on the island of Corsica on August 15, 1769, Napoleon became a charismatic leader who led successful military campaigns, led a country in constant flux, and left a political and cultural legacy that endures to this day.

The young Napoleon was born in a Corsica recently annexed by France, into a family of the small Italian nobility. From an early age, he showed an interest in politics and the military. His support of the French Revolution in 1789, while serving in the French army, marked the beginning of a meteoric career. As he rose through the ranks, he proved his worth on the battlefield by defending the ruling French Directorate against royalist insurgents, earning the recognition and respect of his superiors.

His fame increased greatly.

In 1796, Napoleon took a crucial step in his career by launching a military campaign against the Austrians and their Italian allies. This campaign catapulted him to fame, as he achieved decisive victories, becoming a national hero in France. His strategic and tactical prowess on the battlefield became a subject of study at military academies around the world.

Two years later, Napoleon undertook a daring military expedition to Egypt, which served as a springboard to political power. Although the Egyptian campaign was not a complete success, his ability to tell his own story and exploit propaganda allowed him to return to France as a politically influential leader. In November 1799, he organized a coup d’état that brought him the position of First Consul of the French Republic, becoming the de facto leader of the country.

It changed the history of the country.

Napoleon’s rise to power marked the beginning of a new era in the history of France and Europe. During his tenure, he introduced a series of liberal reforms that transformed French society and laid the foundation for the modern legal and political system. He was a visionary leader who promoted equality before the law, meritocracy and freedom of religion, among other reforms. His liberal legacy endures in many of the institutions and principles that govern today’s society.

Napoleon

However, Napoleon’s period was also marked by military expansion and international conflicts. His differences with the United Kingdom led France to face several European coalitions in the so-called Napoleonic Wars. Despite notable victories, such as the Ulm Campaign and the Battle of Austerlitz, Napoleon was finally defeated at the Battle of Waterloo in 1815, marking the end of his Second Empire.

Napoleon’s period was also characterized by his attempt to extend the Continental Blockade, an economic embargo against Great Britain that affected all of Europe. This led to the invasion of the Iberian Peninsula and the declaration of Joseph, Napoleon’s brother, as king of Spain in 1808. However, fierce resistance from the Spanish and British intervention in the Peninsular War weakened Napoleon’s position in the peninsula.

He couldn’t beat the Russians.

One of the most critical moments in Napoleon’s life was his invasion of Russia in 1812. Despite early victories, the Russian campaign resulted in a catastrophic retreat by the Grande Armée, which suffered enormous losses on its march westward. This defeat marked the beginning of his decline.

In 1813, Prussia and Austria joined Russian forces in a Sixth Coalition against France. The coalition invaded France, captured Paris, and forced Napoleon to abdicate in April 1814. He was exiled to the island of Elba, where his reign came to an end. The Bourbons returned to power in France, but Napoleon’s story was far from over.

In a surprising turn, Napoleon escaped from his exile on Elba in February 1815 and returned to France, where he regained control of the country. This feat marked the beginning of his period known as the “Hundred Days”, during which he attempted to restore his power. However, the European powers responded by forming the Seventh Coalition, which ultimately defeated Napoleon at the decisive Battle of Waterloo in June 1815.

After their defeat at Waterloo, the British exiled Napoleon to the remote Atlantic island of Saint Helena, where he spent his final years. He died on May 5, 1821, at the age of 51, leaving a legacy that has been the subject of debate and reflection over the years.

Napoleon Bonaparte was a charismatic and visionary leader who transformed the history of France and Europe. His liberal reforms, his bold military campaigns, and his ability to govern with authority made him an iconic figure. Despite his mistakes and defeats, his political and cultural legacy endures to this day, serving as a reminder of the importance of charismatic leadership and the lasting impact of historical figures.

Now, Ridley Scott shows us the life of this charismatic leader in a shocking film and for this he has a brutal cast led by Joaquin Phoenix, Vanessa Kirby, Ludivine Sagnier and Rupert Everett.

