A safety recommendation often given to passengers on a flight is not to close the window blinds during takeoff and landing, and there is good reason to obey this rule.

Surely, on more than one occasion you have encountered the flight attendant on duty reminding you that you must leave the blinds on the airplane windows up when taking off and landing.

It is a detail that may vary depending on the airline.but generally speaking, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the International Civil Aviation Organization recommend keeping them open during these critical phases of the flight.

It’s all part of the airlines’ emergency plan

It should be noted that in the United States, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) does not impose a specific requirement on aircraft window shades, leaving the decision in the hands of the airlines.

However, the general recommendation is completely clear: keep the windows open during takeoff. What is the reason behind this rule?

The main reason lies in security. During takeoff and landing, which are the most important phases of a flight, attendants are trained to look for debris, fire or smoke outside before initiating an evacuation.

One way to make this task easier, as well as faster, is to leave all the blinds up. So, In the event of an emergency, you can quickly see the windows and use them as escape routes. This can be crucial to achieve a safe evacuation and avoid a risky situation.

It is important to mention that Some airlines have specific policies regarding the use of blinds.despite general safety recommendations.

On the other hand, the most modern aircraft, such as the Boeing 787 Dreamliner and the Airbus A350, use electronic dimming systems that allow light to be regulated without impeding the view from the window. In addition, During a flight, the takeoff and landing phases are the most critical and require the most attention.

It is for this reason that it is recommended to have the blinds up at these times so that passengers can even observe the condition of the wings and alert the cabin staff if any failure is detected. In this way, it contributes to the safety and proper functioning of the aircraft.