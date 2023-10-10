After many rumors on the subject, the real reason why Rory decides not to go to Harvard in Gilmore Girls is finally revealed.

Within the series Best rated by the public is Gilmore Girls, a comedy-drama created by Amy Sherman-Palladino that stars Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel.

Its plot follows Lorelai and Rory Gilmore, a mother and teenage daughter who live together in the charming small town of Stars Hollow, Connecticut.

Rory has just entered the teenage stage, she is still a good student and has a great time with her friend Kim, but she already likes a boy and it is clear that the era of dolls has passed.

For her part, Lorelai is a crazy woman who had Rory at the age her daughter is now and since then has raised her alone without anyone’s help.

Lorelai runs a hotel restaurant and tries, for the sake of her daughter, to re-establish a cordial relationship with her wealthy and uptight parents so that Rory can study at the prestigious Chilton School and have a better chance of fulfilling her dream: enter Harvard University.

Why Rory decides not to go to Harvard in Gilmore Girls

Even though she is accepted to Harvard, in season 3 of Gilmore Girls we see how Rory finally decides to go to Yale University instead of following her dreammuch to the delight of his grandparents, Emily and Richard.

Why the character of Alexis Bledel Deciding to ignore his dream and go to another university is a mystery that has remained with fans ever since.

In fact, quite a few fans have theorized that the reason is that the series crew was not allowed to film on the Harvard campus and that is why at the last minute it was decided that Rory would go to another university.

However, this theory has been denied by Valerie Campbell, costume designer in the series who, through a video on TikTok, has confirmed that all the shots taken in Gilmore Girls were a replica of the universitiesso it wouldn’t have been a problem for Rory to go to Harvard.

Although showrunner Amy Sherman–Palladino acknowledges that Yale did allow them to film on location, In reality, the shots of the interior of the university were taken at Pomona College in Claremont, California, a center that passed itself off as Yale.. For its part, the Harvard campus in Massachusetts, on the east coast of the United States, was recorded at the University of California (UCLA) in Los Angeles.

Thus, the decision that Rory decides to go to Harvard in Gilmore Girls is due to the eternal dispute between Lorelai and her parents and, at the last moment, the young woman opts for her grandparents’ plan and for the first time takes a position against it. of his mother. Did you know this detail about the series?