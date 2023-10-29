To whom do we owe Loki to be one of the best series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? This is the answer.

While praise for the brilliance of Loki season 1 is usually directed at Michael Waldron, it’s time to shine a spotlight on season 2’s head writer, Eric Martin, and his impact on the Marvel series. Get ready to know the details.

Eric Martin, who previously received credits on season 1 of Loki as the writer of the episode The Nexus Event and co-writer of the finale For All Time. Always recently revealed that his contributions to the Disney Plus series transcended what was seen on screen.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Eric Martin shared the ins and outs of his work on the first six episodes, shedding light on the creative process and the influence he had on the hit series.

These are his words.

“So when Michael Waldron left to do Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, he handed me the reins of the first season, so I was the producing writer and we co-wrote episode six. So I finished it and then there was ‘that’ break and I had to rewrite a lot of the season because of all the new realities we were facing. So the promotion was somewhere in that process, but I don’t even remember when. “I should probably write this stuff down.”

“It would be nice to know the date my life changed, but Marvel contacted me and said, Hey, we’re definitely going to do the second season of Loki. We had talked about it for a long time, but it hadn’t been a certainty. “So they asked me to be the head writer and it made a lot of sense to me.”

“I had been so involved in everything from the beginning of the first season’s writer’s room to production and everything, so it was a natural step. Because I took over production and then rewrote things during the pandemic, I felt like I had already done this work in a smaller way. So it was a comfortable jump.”

Disney Plus

So if you like the Loki series, it’s probably because of the great characters that appear, the charisma of actors like Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Jonathan Majors. But above all, the privileged creative mind of Eric Martin.

All Loki episodes can be watched on Disney Plus with this link.

Fuente The Hollywood Reporter.