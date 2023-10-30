The curious definition of the slasher genre in horror films provided has caused a wave of jokes on social networks. Have you ever heard this meaning?

With Halloween literally around the corner, Halloween lovers terror They prepare for their traditional marathon films of the genre, whether alone or having a good party with friends.

Within the type of films in horror cinema, one of the most popular are slashers, films focused on serial killers where their protagonists die one by one at their hands using mainly bladed weapons, as for example in the Scream saga. .

Although we all take into account that the slasher is the cinema of serial killers, for the Royal Spanish Academy (RAE) the meaning is a little more… “peculiar.”

Does he make you a “slash movie” on Halloween?

In a post shared by the RAE in X (better known to everyone as Twitter) they talk about the term slasher in horror films and how this is part of the so-called foreignisms, that is, words and expressions from another language that are taken to fill a semantic gap or as an alternative to other already existing expressions.

Although the word is described with more accurate expressions such as “cinema of murderers”, the RAE comments in the publication that In some texts the term slasher is documented with expressions such as “cinema of slashes” or “cinema of serial killers with masks”.

Needless to say, the post immediately went viral with hundreds of users making fun of the Spanish expressions for the term slasher.

“‘Tonight I feel like a slasher.’ ‘Tonight I feel like a slasher movie.’ I don’t know, but I love foreign words and saving countless unnecessary words“, comments in a post @hellycrow.

For its part, @pakosaladote indicates that the worst meaning that can be given to the term slasher It’s the “teenage horror movie”since not all films of this type have young high school students as protagonists.

What do you think of the expressions shared by the RAE to define the term slasher in our language? Tell us your impressions in our comments section as you organize your marathon of “slash movies” to watch on Halloween.