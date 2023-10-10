What happens when corrupt police appropriate The Punisher’s famous logo in the new Daredevil series?

Imagine for a moment a city in chaos, with a mayor who could be more like a comic book villain. Now add a blind lawyer with acrobatic skills and a vigilant instinct who is trying to retire. Seems like the perfect scenario for an explosive return, right? Well, look no further. These could be some of the central plots in the next Disney+ series Born Again.

What is hidden behind the return of The Punisher?

But here comes the hot sauce: Frank Castle, aka The Punisher. After recently confirming that Jon Bernthal will once again play this extremely violent vigilante, from the defunct Netflix series, rumors are abuzz about how this character will influence the plot. And the gossip comes from none other than an industry insider, CWGST.

To situate ourselves, the series will find us with Matt Murdock (played by Charlie Cox) trying to leave behind his life as a guardian devil to dedicate himself to his work as a lawyer. And of course, all this while Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio), his archenemy, is the city’s mayor.. Yes, fate has a pretty dark humor.

The skull in the wrong hands

Now here comes the twist. Imagine a scenario where corrupt police start using The Punisher logo. This small detail could make Matt Murdock’s inner devil awakens. Although Castle is not explicitly mentioned in this part, it stands to reason that he will not be very happy with the misuse of his symbol either.

The cast also has some new faces like Michael Gandolfini, Nikki M. James and Sandrine Holt. Holt will play Vanessa Fisk, while there is speculation that Gandolfini could play a younger Fisk in flashbacks or even be the villain’s son. As for James, she is rumored to be playing Kristen McDuffie.

A narrative evolution

When we talk about Daredevil, it is impossible not to remember his origin in the pages of Marvel comics, where he made his first appearance in 1964. Created by Stan Lee and Bill Everett, with a little help from the great Jack Kirby, the character of Matt Murdock has gone through a significant evolution over the decades. The arcs of comics like Born Again were high points in his story, exploring the duality of the character and his relationship with justice.

The arrival of the series not only represents a return to the screen, but also an opportunity to redeem itself and update its story for a new generation. It is a challenge, yes, but also a golden opportunity to immerse yourself in the darkest and most complex aspects of the character and his world. Which leads us to wonder: How far will the adaptation go in its depiction of the vigilante lawyer and his environment plagued by gray moralities?

The title, Born Again, is not something out of the blue. The series takes its name from a saga from the ’80s from Marvel Comics created by Frank Miller and David Mazzuchelli. Although it will not be a strict adaptation, the fight between Daredevil and Kingpin remains the focal point of the story.

PG-13 rating?

In the words of Marc Jobst, who directed key episodes of the original series on Netflix, “I doubt Cox, D’Onofrio and Bernthal would agree to come back if they didn’t think it would work out.”. So if you were worried about Disney’s “kinder” tone, perhaps this is a reason to rest easy.

With so many ingredients in the cauldron, Daredevil Born Again has everything to become an explosive cocktail that no fan should miss. Now we just have to wait to see if the final recipe lives up to expectations.