Sony makes official a new PlayStation 5 model that will arrive in the United States in November.

PS5 announces its new models that will arrive first in the United States

After being rumored for months, Sony has made an official announcement about a new model of the PlayStation 5 which incorporates a removable disk reader and 1 TB of internal storage. The official announcement comes months after it was leaked that Sony I was working on a PS5 with a removable drive. Although it has not been called PS5 Slim, This new model is a little thinner and compact than the model currently marketed, and will play a fundamental role in replace both the standard PS5 and the PS5 Digital Edition From now.

The new PS5 model finally arrives

From Sony have announced that the new PS5 has reduced its volume by more than 30% and its weight by 18% and 24% compared to previous models. There are four panels that are separated, with the top part in a glossy look, while the bottom part will remain matte.

Sony has also confirmed that if you buy the PS5 digital edition, you will be able to add the Ultra HD Blu-ray disc reader for PS5 in the future, as it will also be sold separately by a cost of 119.99 euros. On the other hand, the new PlayStation console will include a horizontal platform to place it. Additionally, Sony will sell separately a vertical base compatible with all PS5 models at 29.99 euros.

For now, the new PS5 model will be available only from November in USA, select stores and on direct.playstation.com when it is released. It will reach the rest of the world over the next few months. Sony has already confirmed that once the inventory of the current model of PS5, the new PS5 will become the only model available for purchase. In Europe, The price of the new model with the reader included will be 499.99 euroswhile The digital edition of the PS5 will be sold for 449.99 euros.

