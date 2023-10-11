The new autumn discount promotion arrives at the PS Store, with great opportunities to get PS4 and PS5 games very cheap, with discounts of up to 85%.

Las PlayStation You are in luck, if what you are looking for is sales in digital for PS4 and PS5. Some discounts for both consoles that are activated in PS Store through new offersperhaps expanded with PS Plus.

This time there are many games to be highlighted in the Sony PlayStation digital store, many of them being indies. Although there are also slots for AAA and many others with a more modest budget.

To give an example, we have The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition for €21.99 for a 60% discount for those who have never played or the Tales Of Arise + Scarlet Nexus pack with a 70% discount and for €29.99.

Most offers end between October 25 and 26, or what is the same this month. It is possible that Sony will expand them in a few days, but it is not certain that something like this will always happen.

Therefore, we are going to start with them before it is too late. These are the active discounts on PS Store until before Halloween:

New PS Store offers for PS4 and PS5 for a limited time

Red Dead Redemption 2, con una 67% offer and for €19.79. The Crew Motorfest, with a 20% discount and for €55.99; su Cross-Gen Bundle por 63,99 €. Immortals Fenyx Rising – Gold Edition, en 85% discount and for €14.99. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor 35% offer and for €51.99. Alan Wake Remastered, en 67% discount and for €9.89. Cuphead & The Delicious Last Course, game and DLC pack reduced by 28% and for €19.43. Dragon Ball Fighterz – Fighterz Edition, on sale of 90% and for €14.99; €9.99 on PS Plus. Borderlands 3, with a 85% discount and for €10.49. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Wrath Of The Druids, in 60% discount and for €9.99. F1 23, with a 50% offer and for €39.99.

Quick discounts? Far Cry 6 – Gold Edition for €24.99, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – Galactic Edition for €26.39, One Piece Odyssey – Deluxe Edition for €47.49, Middle-earth: Shadow of War – Definitive Edition for €9.99, Battlefield 2042 for €23.99 or Let’s Sing 2023 for €23.99.

Session: Skate Sim – Deluxe Edition for €29.99 (€26.99 with PS+), Need For Speed ​​Heat for €5.59, Dead Space for €47.99, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Genius Chaotic Edition for €29.69, Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: All -Star Battle R for €24.99 (€19.99 with PS+), Little Nightmares II – Deluxe Edition for €15.99 or Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition for €29.99.

These have been some of the promotions that are currently active in the Sony PlayStation digital store, It may or may not be expandable in a few days; although we could see new ones for Halloween.

