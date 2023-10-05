A closer look at The Marvels universe reveals intriguing details, from the main characters to the lovable Flerkens

If you’ve ever wondered what makes a piece of jewelry on Kamala Khan’s wrist special or how a cat can be more than just a feline, you need to take a look at the new promotional art for The Marvels. This new material not only gives us an idea of ​​the film visual stylebut also gives us details about the enigmatic But-Benn and the organization S.A.B.E.R..

The countdown to the premiere of The Marvels has already begun, and as expected, the promotional machine is in full swing. Today various illustrations have been revealed that expand our knowledge of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). From leads Carol Danvers, Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau to darker characters like Dar-Benn, everyone gets their moment to shine.

The Dar-Benn enigma

Dar-Benn, until now a mysterious Kree leader, has been described by the film’s director as a “warrior-scientist turned politician, hell-bent on saving the Kree homeworld of Hala and elevating his people to their rightful place in the world.” the universe”. It is true that Sothe home of the Kree, has been reimagined for the film, showing a technological city with a unique color palette.

In this sequel to the Marvel universe, Kamala Khan (Ms. Marvel) and Monica Rambeau join Carol Danvers (Captain Marvel) to face threats from the cosmos. The interesting thing here is that Dar-Benn is wearing an identical bracelet to Kamala Khan, which promises to delve deeper into the story of Ms. Marvel and solve some of the mysteries that surround it.

The transition to Phase 4 and 5 of the MCU

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is at a crucial moment. With the closure of Phase 3, the Infinity saga, which was a pillar for the global narrative of the MCU for more than a decade, came to an end. Now, after finishing Phase 4 without much glory, with Phase 5, Marvel is looking new ways to captivate your audience, featuring more diverse characters and plots that move away from the classic superhero archetype. The inclusion of television series like WandaVision or Loki are a testament to this.

With this narrative evolution, many fans wonder if future installments will manage to maintain the “Marvel spirit” that millions fell in love with. Will these new phases be able to offer the same mix of action, humor and emotion What characterized the previous films? It is a considerable challenge, especially when you add more complex elements and play with different genres, such as horror in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The Marvels as a bridge between old and new

The Marvels have a unique opportunity to act as a bridge between the legacy of the previous phases and the aspirations of the new ones. With characters already beloved by the public, such as Carol Danvers, and new additions such as Kamala Khan, the film has the potential to mix the traditional with the innovative. The presence of a complex villain like Dar-Benn, with motivations that go beyond the simple desire for conquest, could add emotional depth that reminds fans why they fell in love with the MCU in the first place.

Thus, The Marvels not only has the task of continuing the narrative of its characters, but also carries the burden of finding a balance between the essence of the MCU and the new directions it is taking. If it achieves the latter, it will not only establish itself as a box office success, but could also serve as a model for future installments of Phase 4 and 5.

With all these considerations, the importance of The Marvels within the current MCU landscape is unquestionable. Its success or failure could set the tone for what is to come, adding even more interest and expectations around its next release. So, if you’re a die-hard MCU fan at heart, this is a title you definitely won’t want to miss.

Time and memory in the MCU

With confirmation that The Marvels could be the shortest MCU movies, the question remains whether Dar-Benn will join the pantheon of memorable Marvel villains or if he will become one of those villains who we forget when the credits appear.

Carol Danvers, now free from the yoke of the Kree, finds herself in a complicated situation. Having avenged the supreme leader of the Kree, she now carries the weight of a destabilized universe. Her responsibilities will take her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolution, crossing her destiny with that of Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau.

The film features an all-star cast, including Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Samuel L. Jackson, Zawe Ashton and Park Seo-joon. “The Marvels” It is scheduled to arrive in theaters on November 10.