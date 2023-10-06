Again the list of upcoming Nintendo Switch releases It has recently been updated with new games that are on their way to the console. Here we bring you several that have been confirmed today.

Games for Nintendo Switch

As on previous occasions, in the list Below you can take a look at the games along with their release date, price and details:

Rogue Glitch Ultra – November 14, 2023

Rogue Glitch is a roguelite action platformer set in a vibrant world filled with glitches. Amass a massive arsenal with over 150 weapon options and take on hordes of enemies and tough boss fights. Jump into multiplayer (up to 4-player online or local co-op) to collect, unlock and upgrade for endless replayability.

Skate Bums – Early 2024

You play as the unlikely female protagonist, Lux, as you skate through unique locations to defeat a series of bosses called Skate Bums, in their own signature levels. She jumps into intricate, multi-layered levels, discovering the perfect path to unleash massive combos, dodge obstacles, and complete unique challenges.

Additionally, Aquarium Land and Merge Master arrive on Nintendo Switch on October 6 for $5 each. And Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island launches on February 27, 2024 in the West. Finally, The Last Faith will be released on November 15, 2023 on Nintendo Switch.

What do you think? Do any of them catch your attention for the Nintendo Switch eShop? Don’t hesitate to leave it below in the comments.

