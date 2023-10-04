We have interesting news related to Super Mario Bros. Wonder, since it has just been revealed what the game’s producer said about its launch so close to Sonic Superstars and revealed whether it is a strategy or a mere coincidence.

As you surely know, the SEGA and Nintendo games will be released on October 17 and 20 respectively, so they will only have 3 days of difference and several players think that this proximity of releases is quite suspicious.

The game is one of the most anticipated on Switch

Now, the producer of Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Takashi Tezuka, spoke with Game Informer and took the opportunity to clear up doubts about this situation and clarified that it is simply a coincidence.

These were his words:

“I think it’s an interesting coincidence. We have been creating 2D action games for a long time and of course we want as many players as possible to enjoy those games. We hope that as many people as possible have the opportunity to play these 2D side-scrolling action titles: Mario and others.”

As you could see, everything indicates that the launch of the games on close dates was not a plan or anything similar to once again confront two of the most important characters in the industry.

It is worth mentioning that although it is a simple coincidence, surely many players will be waiting to know if Mario or Sonic will be the winner of this improvised battle.

We remind you that Super Mario Bros. Wonder will be released on October 20 for Nintendo Switch, while Sonic Superstars will do the same on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC and the hybrid console.

