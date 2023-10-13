In recent years, Samsung has been offering the flagship of its mobile phone family in two different versions determined by the main processor. That difference ceased to exist with the Galaxy S23, but everything indicates that the new and long-awaited Galaxy S24 will resume the tradition. Except for one case.

What is better Exynos or Snapdragon

That was the question that thousands of users around the world asked themselves when buying a Galaxy S21 or Galaxy S22. These Samsung models They mounted different processors depending on the market they were intended for, so in the United States there were phones with a Qualcomm processor and in Europe with an Exynos processor.

This, which at first should not have meant anything because they work at similar frequencies, ended up being a problem that affected the user experience, since they realized that models with Snapdragon performed betterespecially in efficiency levels.

As you can imagine, this created some suspicion among European users, who knew that there was a superior model of a phone that they could not opt ​​for.

With the launch of the Galaxy S23, the brand decided to include the same processor in all international versions, so it was impossible to buy a Galaxy S23 with Exynos processorjust because did not exist. This seems like it was going to set a precedent, and users trusted that all phones were finally going to be the same without technical differences. Well no.

The Galaxy S24 will bet on both

According to the latest rumors, Samsung seems to be willing to fragment its range of terminals again by offering two different processors. The reason that led to this is possibly based on cost optimization and production capacity, however, everything indicates that this difference in processors will not affect all models.

The Ultra will be the rare bird

The Korean media The Elec, known for being correct in many previous leaks, has pointed out that only The Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ will be the models that offer a Qualcomm processor in the United States and Exynos processor in the rest of the markets. This means that everything above will be repeated, but with one exception, and that is that the flagship, The Galaxy S24 Ultra will have the same processor in all countries. And this is where the surprise comes, since said brain would be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

This brain has not yet been presented, and it would not be until next Qualcomm annual conference (which will be held next week) when it is officially announced. At that moment we will be able to know its characteristics, but there is already talk of a fairly important improvement from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, with a total of 8 cores with frequencies from 3.3 GHz to 2.27 GHz, including graphic improvements that will allow you to make an important leap.

The first benchmarks have already come to light, and their scores are so surprising that some are already claiming that it will surpass the performance of Apple’s A17 Pro Bionic.

