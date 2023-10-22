The producer of the James Bond franchise explains the great road ahead to get a new 007.

James Bond fans remain eager to find out who will be the next actor to take on the iconic codename 007. Although the casting process is underway, Barbara Broccoli, the producer behind the franchise, recently shared an update suggesting that the Wait could be longer than expected.

In an interview with The Guardian, Barbara Broccoli talked about how the casting of the next James Bond is adapting to modern times. From Pierce Brosnan’s casting in GoldenEye to Daniel Craig’s arrival in Casino Royale, each actor has brought their own vision to the character.

Starring Daniel Craig, the franchise focused on James Bond’s evolution as a 21st-century hero, exploring his emotional life and adapting to an ever-changing world. However, despite the rumors and constant speculation, Broccoli made it clear that they have not yet decided who will be the next 007.

These are his words.

“I go back to GoldenEye when everyone was saying: The cold war is over, the wall is over, James Bond is dead, there is no need for Bond, the whole world is at peace and now there are no villains. And boy was I so wrong. ! With Craig, we wanted to focus on how he would be a 21st century hero. Daniel gave us the ability to exploit the emotional life of the character… And the world was also ready for it. I think these movies reflect the moment they’re in, and there’s a big, big road ahead of us reinventing it for the next chapter and we haven’t even started on that.”

Daniel Craig

Meanwhile, the production company made reference to an Amazon reality show called 007: Road to a Million, which challenges participants to recreate scenes from the Bond films. Although this project seems to be entertaining, Broccoli made it clear that the James Bond films will continue to be the priority, and they do not plan to delve into television.

“Our focus is making feature films. When we start making a James Bond movie, it requires our full attention for three or four years, so that’s our focus. “We make the Bond films for the big screen and everything about the Bond films is for audiences around the world to see in that format, so we didn’t want to make television.”

Who will be the new 007?

Rumors about who could be the next James Bond continue to circulate, with names like Henry Cavill, Tom Hardy and Idris Elba on the list of possible candidates. Although it was mentioned that Aaron Taylor-Johnson could be number one on the list and that they could even sign director Christopher Nolan. Let’s hope that new details will be revealed to us soon.

Christopher Nolan (cordonpress)