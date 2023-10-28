When Halloween comes around, it seems like a special time to watch scary movies. On the one hand, because of everything that surrounds this holiday with horror overtones, and on the other because of the many premieres that take advantage of streaming platforms to join the genre bandwagon. Among them, Amazon Prime Video.

Precisely among the new features in its catalog is a release that will undoubtedly be able to give you a fun time if you are really interested in scary movies, especially those that They mix murders with a great sense of humor, and even touches of science fiction.

Bloody sixteen, Prime Video’s bet for Halloween

We talk about the North American film from Amazon Prime Video Bloody Sixteen, whose original English title is Totally Killer. The feature film is directed by filmmaker Nahnatchka Khan and stars a good handful of young performers, such as Kiernan Shipka (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, The Silence) or Kelcey Mawema (Graduation Pact).

One of the things that seems to have most convinced critics is its casual eighties style. In fact, much of the development of the film is set in that decade and, unlike many other proposals that aim for the same thing, on this occasion the setting is truly achieved.

The plot plays with many topics. A famous murderer returns more than thirty years later to finish a job he started in 1987: kill a series of young girls when they turn sixteen. It is then that the protagonist of the adventure must return to the past to avoid the murders that were committed then and prevent the death of her mother.

In general terms, Bloody Sixteen is a full-fledged “slasher”, with the typical masked killer in the purest Michael Myers style. But it also has a lot of teenage comedy. In short, it’s something like this like Friday the 13th, Return to the future and American Pie would have been merged into a single production.

A good recipe for Halloween

It cannot be said that Bloody Sixteen is the height of originality, but precisely the way in which it pays homage to the classics is part of its charm. During the film itself they do not hesitate to make references to the mythical adventures of Marty McFly or talk directly about the classic Halloween Night.

That casual tone has also convinced many Amazon Prime Video users, generally receiving better ratings than the majority of new horror releases that come to the platform.

In many ways, Bloody Sixteen follows the line set by films like The Cabin in the Woods, The Last Survivors or Happy Death Day. Proposals, all of them, halfway between homage and parody, but that convey great affection for the horror classics of the 80s.

So, our recommendation is clear: as long as you like the genre, and if you intend to celebrate Halloween, Bloody Sixteen is an ideal alternative to do so. Now that the nights are starting to get longer and the ghosts and pumpkins are coming out into the streets.