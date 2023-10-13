Week with a holiday and Prime offers, so many might think that we would reach Friday with few offers. Nothing could be further from the truth, the Hunting Bargains It arrives loaded with powerful smartphones, televisions with multiple uses, tablets or gaming laptops that are more than solvent.

Smart TVs

Samsung TQ55Q80CAT

This Samsung It had a previous price in El Corte Inglés of 1,099 euros, but with the discount of 150 eurosit can be ours for 949 euros with free shipping.

Has 55 inch QLED panel with 4K UHD resolution, with a refresh rate of 100 Hz and support for HDR10+ and HLG. In terms of sound, its speakers 70 W of power they support Dolby Atmos. Your operating system is TizenOScon four HDMI 2.1 ports.

TV QLED 138cm (55″) Samsung TQ55Q80CAT Direct Full Array 4K Inteligencia Artificial Smart TV

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Hisense 50A7KQ

This Hisense It cost 437.17 euros, but with the discount 78 euros from Amazon, now drops to 359 euros with free shipping.

This Hisense has a screen 50 inches with UHD 4K resolution, panel VAa shine of 275 nits, 9,5 ms response time and 60 Hz refresh rate. Your operating system is VIDAA U6.0, with speakers with 16 W of power with Dolby Atmos. Among its ports we find of USB 2.0LAN port for Ethernet, 3.5 mm headphone output and three ports HDMI 2.0.

Hisense 50A7KQ QLED VIDAA Smart TV, 50 Inch Television, with Quantum Dot Color, 60Hz VRR, Dolby Vision, Bluetooth and HDMI, Share on the TV, Alexa Built-in (2023)

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Smartphones

OPPO Find X5 Pro

This terminal OPPO It cost 999 euros on Amazon, but with the reduction of 200 euros, Its price drops to 799 euros with free shipping.

The OPPO Find X5 Pro has a screen AMOLED of 6.7 inches and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Mount the processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 con 12 GB of RAM y 256 GB storage. It offers an autonomy that reaches up to nine hours with moderate use and its operating system is Android 12. Its rear camera has a 50 MP main lens, a 50 MP wide angle lens and a 13 MP telephoto lens. The front one is 32 MP.

OPPO Find

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

OnePlus Nord CE 2

It is OnePlus It cost 469 euros on Amazon. Now, with a discount of 108 eurosits price drops to 361.13 euros with free shipping.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G has a screen 6.43-inch Fluid AMOLED and resolution FullHD+ with soda 90 Hz. Dispose of 8 GB of RAM y 128 GB of storage, mounting the MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor. Its battery reaches up to four days of autonomy, lasting more than eight hours with the screen on. Your operating system is Android 11.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 – 5G Smartphone 8GB RAM and 128GB memory with 64MP AI Triple Camera and 65W Fast Charging – 2 year warranty – Gray Mirror [EU version]

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Motorola Moto g73

With a previous price of 299 euros, now Amazon discount 85 euros this phone Motorola and leaves it at the current 214.05 euros and shipping at no additional cost.

The Motorola Moto g73 5G has 6.5 inch IPS screen with a resolution Full HD+ and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Your processor is MediaTek Dimensity 930with a memory 8GB RAM and a storage of 256 GB. Comes with operating system Android 13.

Motorola Smartphone g73 5G, 8/256GB, Camara 50MP,Batería 5000mAh,Azul

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Xiaomi 13T

He Xiaomi 13T It has an official price of 659.99 euros. Now, at Xiaomi, it costs 60 euros less, to which we must add the Discount coupon 20 euros for new registrations. With all this, it can be ours saving 80 eurosstaying at 579.99 euros and free shipping.

The Xiaomi 13T has a screen 6.67 inch AMOLED with Full HD+ resolution and 144 Hz refresh rate. Mount the processor Dimensity 8200 Ultra from MediaTek, with 8GB RAM and a storage of 256 GB. It has a triple main camera, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC for mobile payments, sound Dolby AtmosIP68 resistance and has the operating system Android 13.

Xiaomi 13T 8/256GB Meadow Green Libre

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Computing

MSI Pulse 17 B13VGK-477XES

It is MSI It cost 1,699 euros. Now this reduced 130 eurosit remains on Amazon at the current 1,569 euros with free shipping.

It has a screen 17.3 inches with Full HD resolution, panel IPS y 144 Hz refresh rate. Mount the processor Intel Core i7-13700H with the powerful graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 with 8 GB dedicated. With a 32GB RAM and a storage SSD the 1 TBhe comes without operating system and offers four USB ports, one of them type C compatible con DisplayPort and an HDMI 2.1

MSI Pulse 17 B13VGK-477XES- Ordenador portátil Gaming 17.3″ 16:9 FHD, 144Hz (Intel Core i7-13700H, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, RTX 4070-8GB, Free Dos) Titanium Gray – Teclado QWERTY español

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus

With a previous price of 209 euros on Amazon, this Lenovo tablet now has discount of 60 eurosso its price drops to 149 euros with shipping at no added cost.

The third generation Lenovo Tab M10 Plus has a touch screen of 10.61 inches with 2K resolution, panel IPS y 400 nits of brightness. It has the processor MediaTek G80 with a RAM of 4 GB y 64 GB storage. Achieves up to 12 hours of autonomywith 8 MP rear and front cameras and speakers compatible with Dolby Atmos. It comes with the Android 12 operating system although it is expected to update to Android 13.

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) – 10.61″ 2K Tablet (MediaTek Helio G80, 4GB RAM, 64GB expandable up to 1 TB, 4 Speakers, WiFi + Bluetooth, Android 12) – Dark Grey

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Home

Echo Dot

He Amazon Echo Dot fifth generation drops from 64.99 euros to the current 25.62 euros, which represents a discount of 40 euros practically.

The Echo Dot 5 includes a clock and Alexa as a voice assistant, and also has the improved LED indicator. We can access both alarms, which we can snooze with a single touch, as well as weather information and even song titles. It comes without a jack port and offers lossless HD sound. It can be paired with other Echo devices and allows you to create a home theater system with Fire TV.

Echo Dot (5th generation, 2022 model) | Smart Wi-Fi and Bluetooth speaker with Alexa, with more powerful and wider sound | Navy blue

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Melitta from Puri

This super-automatic coffee maker Melita It previously cost 365 euros on Amazon. now its price drops to 299 euros, so we save 66 euros with free shipping.

It is a machine that focuses only on coffee, does not work with milk. On the front we find five buttons and two wheels, one of them to select the degree of grinding. It has a removable water tank 1 liter and a container for coffee beans 125 grams. Its power is 1.400 W and has 15 bares depression.

Melitta Purista F230-101, Automatic Coffee Maker with Silent Grinder, 15 Bars, Coffee Beans, Automatic Cleaning, Customizable, Silver

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

More offers

If you sign up for Amazon Prime, you have a 30-day free trial (after 49.90 euros per year) to enjoy free fast shipping, priority access to offers, services such as Prime Video, Prime Music and unlimited photo storage. In addition, if you are a student, becoming a Prime Student costs half and you have a 90-day trial. You can also try services like Kindle Unlimited or Audible free for 30 days.

You can be up to date and informed at all times of the main offers and news from Xataka Selección on our Telegram channel or on our profiles. TwitterFacebook and Flipboard magazine.

Some of the links in this article are affiliated and may provide economic benefit to Xataka. In case of non-availability, offers may vary.

Images | Melitta, Amazon, Samsung, Hisense, OPPO, MSI, Lenovo, Xiaomi, Motorola, OnePlus

In Xataka Selection | You can save 200 euros on one of the best OPPO phones with great fluidity and a spectacular camera

In Xataka | Smart coffee makers: what you can do (and what you can’t) with connected coffee makers