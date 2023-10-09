A smart speaker

One of the essentials on each Prime Day or the Fall 2023 Prime Offers is to buy a smart speaker with Alexa from the Echo range. With or without screen. Any model now at the best price to be able to enjoy the advantages it offers: we can listen to music or use Alexa voice commands to ask him the news of the day, knowing when our soccer team is playing, setting alarms or timers or controlling our smart home by asking it to turn on the lights or raise the blinds.

You can get the Amazon Echo Pop for less than 20 euros in all the available colors and with a modern and original design and with excellent audio quality which will allow us to place them wherever we want. You can listen to any song or podcast or use Alexa to ask whatever you want

You can also use a speaker with a screen and buy a new Amazon Echo 15 with a screen. The most modern and current model like the Echo Show 15 with a large screen that will allow us to have Amazon Fire TV included and an all-in-one speaker that we can place anywhere or hang on the wall. Allows you to watch TV, use Alexa but it will also allow us to have control of all the home automation devices through its screen.

Whatever model you choose, you will find it at a discount during these days and you will be able to enjoy an essential gadget in any house today.

Buy a new Kindle

Another of the best purchases you can make and get ahead of Black Friday It’s an Amazon Kindle. An e-book reader that you can get now on sale for a limited time. Any model with a great discount on one of the most popular brands of ereaders that you can find and one of the best options to take advantage of the fall offers. To give to someone or to enjoy yourself with thousands of titles available.

You can buy the most advanced model, el Kindle Scribe, which will not only allow you to read but also write and is ideal for taking notes, drawing, underlining or making sketches or your own notebooks. It has a pencil with which we can draw on its 10.2-inch screen with 300 dpi and is the most advanced model of Amazon’s ereader and now at a discount.

But if you are looking for something much more basic, the 2022 Kindle is a good cheap option that It gives us weeks of autonomy without worrying about the charger. With a six-inch screen, compact, easy to transport and with a glare-free screen to use it anywhere.

Whatever model you are interested in, they are all an excellent option and you will have to decide if you want it to be one or not. waterproof, if you want it to be a Kindle with adjustable warm light or not, for example. Once we are clear about the characteristics, it is enough to choose the offer.

Amazon Fire TV

Another essential that cannot be missing in any home today is an HDMI stick to turn our television into a smart one regardless of the model we have. Amazon is reducing its Amazon Fire TV Stick these days on all models if you want to buy them cheap and save you almost half of its usual price. You can get the Amazon Fire TV Stick for less than 25 euros compared to the usual price of more than 40 euros.

Or if you want to go further and want a hybrid between the Amazon Echo and the Amazon Fire TV Stick, the Fire TV Cube is the best option for you. It is a smart speaker but also a multimedia player that connects to your television to watch all your favorite apps and games. It supports Ultra HD 4K and with WiFi 6E connectivity to connect to the Internet without interruptions. You can watch series, listen to music or use Alexa to ask for everything you need.

Bluetooth headphones and speakers

Both at home and away, we don’t know how to live without music and there are many Bluetooth speakers and headphones that we can take with us anywhere, to listen to songs by ourselves or do it with friends at a meeting or on a trip to the countryside.

If you like excellent quality headphones you can bet on some Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2, wireless Bluetooth headphones that you can buy saving 40 euros. Wireless headphones with brilliant quality and intelligent active noise cancellation that will adapt to any circumstance in real time. They are water resistant and their battery allows up to 30 hours of use if we count the included charging case.

If you are looking for discounted wireless headphones with a headband, the Sony WH-CH520 are a good option. Up to fifty hours of autonomy and a modern and careful design in headphones available in four different colors and with fast charging that offer us an hour and a half of listening in just three minutes connected to the power. They have intuitive buttons, voice control and easy connection with any device. You can buy it now with a 25 euro discount on its usual price of 69.99 euros.

If what you want is to listen to music outside the home and in company, one of the most beautiful, elegant and quality wireless speakers you can find is the Bose SoundLink Flex. A portable, waterproof travel speaker available in several different colors. With an innovative design and up to twelve hours of autonomy per charge, with clear sound with PositionIQ technology and with control from the app to personalize the audio settings.

A smart home

Amazon sale days are also a good time to update everything we want to buy to have a smart home: a doorbell that we will control with our mobile phone, a video surveillance camera, lights that we can control remotely…

If you want to have a smart plug, el Amazon Smart Plug It now has a 10 euro discount and will allow us to control when our devices turn on or off. It is compatible with Alexa and now costs less than 15 euros to help you have a connected home in which you can program on and off or turn on remotely.

But it is not the only Amazon product that we can get on sale these days if we want to have a house controlled from our mobile phone and the Ring Video Dorbell It is another of your options. A smart doorbell with advanced motion detection and easy installation, with HD quality video and real-time notifications when someone rings the doorbell or when they approach our house. It is easy to use and really useful and now you can get it with a 35 euro offer.

In addition, we can also install a surveillance video camera for less. we can choose the mini version of the Blink c camerawith discount during these days and more than 40% offer compared to its usual price to place it anywhere. A compact, wired camera with 1080p HD video, motion detection, compatible with Alexa…

Or if you want to monitor outside the house, la Blink Outdoor It is an excellent option with a 50% discount and you can buy it for 49.99 euros. A wireless, weatherproof security camera that you can have for up to two years without worrying about the battery. Compatible with Alexa, with motion detection and with real-time notifications in the Blink Home Monitor application where we can receive alerts.

And if you want to go further and have a smart home, el kit de Ring Alarm de Amazon It can also be purchased now on sale in the Fall Prime Sale. A total of 50 euros off its original price and everything you need to install an alarm at home from scratch: it includes a base station, keypad, contact sensor, motion sensor and a range extender and we will receive notifications whenever something happens.