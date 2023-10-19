OnePlus has been displaying a fluidity in the behavior of its smartphones for years that makes it compete with the best in each range. This OnePlus 11 is no exception and this behavior adds a series of high-end features to complete an excellent mobile phone. Now in Amazon It has a considerable reduction that leaves it at 642.55 euros.

Buy the OnePlus 11 at the best price

With a previous price of 793.13 euros, this OnePlus 11 now has a discount of 150 euros which leaves it at 642.55 euros. Shipping is free and fast for Prime users or those who take advantage of the service’s one-month free trial when ordering.

When we talk about the OnePlus 11, we are talking about the manufacturer’s top of the range to date and, most likely, its best phone. It has a screen 6.7 inch LTPO AMOLED with QHD+ resolution and a refresh rate between 1 and 120 Hzreaching a peak brightness of 1.300 nits.

Mount the powerful Qualcomm processor, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2this version offered being the one that has a 8GB RAM and internal storage 128 GB.

Its outstanding set of cameras has 16 MP for the front and a module with three lenses for the rear, with a 50 MP main one, a 48 MP wide angle lens and a 32 MP telephoto lens with x2 zoom.

Its 5,000 mAh battery gives us between six and a half and seven hours of screen time. Its 80W fast charging has the phone charged from 0 to 100% in just over 20 minutes, charging in 10 minutes from 50 to 100%. Extraordinary data at the height of a terminal of this price and range.

It comes with the Android 13 operating system under the OxygenOS 13 customization layer. For connectivity we have a 5G network, WiFi 6e, Bluetooth 5.3GPS, NFC for contactless mobile payments and USB-C as a physical connection. It also has a fingerprint sensor on the screen, IP68 certification against water and dust and Alert Slider.

