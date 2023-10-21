Well, it seems that One Piece continues to confirm news that is at least interesting for its fans. Here we bring you a most select product.

Is about a really beautiful watch. These are the features that have been confirmed:

Seiko is the one who is creating this watch inspired by Luffy’s Gear 5 transformation from One Piece. The watch is priced at 54,780 yen (about $365) and is expected to be launched in February 2024. It is available for pre-order on the Premico online store and will be limited to 5,000 units with individual serial numbers. The watch is offered in sizes S (16.5 cm), M (17.5 cm) and L (19.5 cm). It features Luffy D. Monkey’s name engraved around the dial and subdials with motifs of his Gear 5 transformation and the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit. The Straw Hat Crew’s Jolly Roger pirate flag, along with the One Piece and Seiko logos, are also included in the design. The watch case features a Gum-Gum Fruit motif, and the interior features an illustration of Gear 5 Luffy.

