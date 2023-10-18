For 2024 Yamaha Ténéré 700 Extreme Edition keeps its technical base unchanged (689 cc CP2 parallel twin engine, double cradle frame, suspension with increased travel… all the details here), and receives a new graphics and gold anodized rims.

The new Ténéré 700 Extreme will be available only in the Icon Blue color with updated graphics starting from January 2024.

The motorbike will be on sale at a price of 12,149 euros

On the next page you will find the complete technical data sheet of the motorbike.

We remind you that the price in this article is to be considered with the “turnkey” formula, including “put on the road”, which Motociclismo quantifies as 250 euros.