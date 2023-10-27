The new Triumph Thruxton Final Edition 2024, is the version that celebrates the end of the history of Thruxton, which will no longer be produced from next year. Developed on the technical basis of the current Thruxton RS model, this new version is characterized by a Competition Green livery, with handmade golden finishes. Every Thruxton Final Edition will come Supplied with a certificate of authenticity, bearing the bike’s unique chassis number, signed by members of the Thruxton 1200 design team and Triumph Motorcycles CEO, Nick Bloor. But for all the details of this model we refer you to our presentation article, now let’s move on to the price.

The new Triumph Thruxton Final Edition will be available from spring 2024, on sale at the price of 19,345 euro cim, that is to say 1,000 euros more than its sister RS.

On the next page you will find the complete technical sheet of the new Thruxton Final Edition 2024.

We remind you that the price in this article is to be considered with the “turnkey” formula, including “put on the road”, which Motociclismo quantifies as 250 euros.